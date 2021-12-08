1h ago

add bookmark

Australia finds 'Omicron-like' variant in traveller who arrived from South Africa

accreditation
Matthew Burgess
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Australia’s Queensland state has found a new Omicron lineage in a traveller who arrived from South Africa, health authorities said on Wednesday. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/ Getty Images)
Australia’s Queensland state has found a new Omicron lineage in a traveller who arrived from South Africa, health authorities said on Wednesday. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/ Getty Images)

Australia’s Queensland state has found a new Omicron lineage in a traveller who arrived from South Africa, health authorities said Wednesday. 

The new lineage has about half the gene variations of the original and can’t be detected with typical screening, the state’s acting chief health officer Peter Aitken told reporters. It was found in a traveler who had arrived from South Africa and tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, he said. 

The new lineage has enough markers "to be able to classify it as Omicron, but we don’t know enough about it as to what that means then as far as clinical severity, vaccine effectiveness," Aitken said. "We now have omicron and omicron-like."

The discovery comes as Queensland prepares to finally reopen its border to the rest of Australia ahead of schedule next Monday, as more than 80% of the eligible population will be fully vaccinated later this week. 

The discovery may be a setback for scientists racing to understand the full impact of the omicron variant, including how virulent the strain is and whether vaccines are effective at reducing risk of severe disease. Although most genetic changes are innocuous as viruses mutate, some can make the mutant more adept at infecting cells, for example, or evading antibodies. 

The new lineage has about half, or 14, of the genome mutations of the conventional Omicron variant and doesn’t have the s-gene dropout feature, making it harder to track through PCR testing, Aitken said. The discovery is "going to lead to improvements in people recognizing potential spread of omicron in all communities," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australiasouth africacovid-19omicron
Rand - Dollar
15.86
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.00
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.91
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.30
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,787.21
+0.2%
Silver
22.43
-0.3%
Palladium
1,872.85
+1.0%
Platinum
964.00
+0.7%
Brent Crude
75.44
+3.2%
Top 40
66,553
+0.1%
All Share
72,955
+0.0%
Resource 10
69,702
-0.6%
Industrial 25
96,456
+0.5%
Financial 15
14,211
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to move house - how can I cut costs?

04 Dec

MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to move house - how can I cut costs?
MONEY CLINIC | I tried to access money from my pension fund but it was denied....

02 Dec

MONEY CLINIC | I tried to access money from my pension fund but it was denied. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | My employer says I opted for early retirement, but I didn't. What...

29 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | My employer says I opted for early retirement, but I didn't. What should I do?
Read more
© 2021 (2.0.21341.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo