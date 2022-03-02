1h ago

add bookmark

Biden says US will contribute half of the 60 million emergency oil barrels

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US President Joe Biden Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden Photo: Reuters

The United States will contribute half of the 60 million barrels of oil International Energy Agency (IEA) countries agreed to release on Tuesday to stabilize global markets after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden said.

"I can announce the United States has worked with 30 other countries to release 60 million barrels of oil from reserves around the world. America will lead that effort, releasing 30 million barrels of oil," Biden told members of Congress in his first State of the Union address.

He added that Washington stands "ready to do more, if necessary."

The decision earlier in the day by 31 member countries of the IEA's governing board aims to "send a unified and strong message to global oil markets that there will be no shortfall in supplies" as a result of the Ukraine conflict, it said in a statement.

Ministers "expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine and their democratically elected government in the face of Russia's appalling and unprovoked violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," it added.

The invasion came "against a backdrop of already tight global oil markets, heightened price volatility, commercial inventories that are at their lowest level since 2014," the statement noted.

Producers had a limited ability to provide more supply in the short term, it added.

Oil prices surged throughout the day, with Brent crude breaking above $110 a barrel as trading opened in Asia.

Brent climbed 4.88 percent to $110.09, while WTI was up 5.06 percent at 108.64. Both are at more than seven-year highs.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenusrussiaukraineenergyoil
Rand - Dollar
15.42
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.53
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,937.48
-0.4%
Silver
25.16
-0.9%
Palladium
2,624.40
+1.4%
Platinum
1,057.84
+0.1%
Brent Crude
104.97
+6.7%
Top 40
70,584
0.0%
All Share
77,111
0.0%
Resource 10
86,939
0.0%
Industrial 25
85,806
0.0%
Financial 15
16,137
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?

23 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?
MONEY CLINIC | My payment arrangement with my bank has increased, and I can't...

19 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | My payment arrangement with my bank has increased, and I can't afford it anymore
MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?

15 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo