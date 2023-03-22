1h ago

Share

Chicken meat grown in bioreactors is one step closer to market

accreditation
Deena Shanker
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A scientist holds a Petri dish with pieces of raw cultured meat in the biotechnology laboratory. Synthetic or in vitro meat production concept. Cultured meat. Picture: Getty
A scientist holds a Petri dish with pieces of raw cultured meat in the biotechnology laboratory. Synthetic or in vitro meat production concept. Cultured meat. Picture: Getty

Alternative foods startup Eat Just Inc. cleared an initial regulatory hurdle to selling chicken grown in bioreactors to the American public.

The US Food and Drug Administration told the company in a letter on Tuesday it had no questions about the company’s conclusion that its chicken grown from animal cells is safe to eat. Eat Just must also gain approvals from the US Department of Agriculture. It will also have to continue to meet FDA requirements.

While it’s an important step forward, Eat Just still has to clear a number of other obstacles before it can start mass commercial sales of the product in the US, including the production of cell-based meat at scale and meeting additional regulatory requirements. The USDA, for example, will need to approve the company’s proposed commercial manufacturing facilities.

“The letter means that following a careful and rigorous evaluation, the FDA has accepted the company’s conclusion that its first poultry product, cultivated chicken, is safe to eat,” Eat Just said in a statement. 

The Alameda, California-based startup announced its approval in December 2020 to market lab-grown chicken in Singapore, after the country became the first to green light cultured meat for human consumption. It started selling small amounts of its chicken there, making it the only company that has sold products made from animal cells grown in bioreactors to the public. 

Cultivated, or cell-based, meat is created by harvesting cells from live animals and providing them with nutrients so they’ll grow in bioreactors and then taking additional steps to turn the cells into a consumer-ready meat product.

Upside Foods Inc., another California-based startup, was the first company in the US to clear the initial regulatory hurdle that can lead to sales of cultivated chicken. It received an FDA letter related to its product in November 2022. 

Eat Just, which also makes plant-based eggs, has raised more than $850 million in total, including $267 million in 2021 specifically for GOOD Meat, its cell-meat subsidiary. In late 2021, it announced the addition of chef and humanitarian José Andrés to its board. Andrés also pledged to include the company’s chicken on one of his menus after it is fully approved. He will be the first to feature it, the company has said, and Andrés expects to add it to multiple locations in his portfolio of more than 30 restaurants.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lab meatchickenmeat
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.54
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
22.68
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.97
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.40
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
973.48
-1.1%
Palladium
1,403.71
-0.9%
Gold
1,938.49
-0.1%
Silver
22.36
-0.2%
Brent Crude
75.32
+2.0%
Top 40
68,799
0.0%
All Share
74,271
0.0%
Resource 10
65,660
0.0%
Industrial 25
99,818
0.0%
Financial 15
15,066
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo