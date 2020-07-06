27m ago

add bookmark

China aims to phase out sale of live poultry at food markets

China on Friday vowed to gradually phase out the slaughter and sale of live poultry at food markets, in a move welcomed by animal rights activists amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came as China stepped up inspections of wholesale food markets and outlawed the sale and consumption of wildlife, after a recent Covid-19 outbreak in Beijing was traced to a major agricultural wholesale market.

The virus is believed to have emerged at a market that sold live animals in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

"China will restrict the trading and slaughter of live poultry, encourage the mass slaughter of live poultry in places with certain conditions, and gradually close live poultry markets," said Chen Xu, an official at the State Administration of Market Regulation, at a press briefing.

Live poultry kept in cages is a common sight in agricultural wholesale food markets and "wet markets" - smaller-scale fresh food markets - across China.

The poultry is traditionally butchered on the spot by stallholders, or buyers can opt to slaughter the live animal at home.

Some Chinese people traditionally believe that this allows for maximum freshness. Live seafood, amphibians and other creatures are also commonly sold at wet markets.

Scientists believe the pathogen originated in bats before jumping to humans through a yet-unknown animal intermediary.

Chen urged local governments across China to "strengthen supervision of food safety at agricultural wholesale markets" and "investigate hidden safety risks", taking the Beijing Xinfadi market virus hotspot as an example.

"It is understood that more than 70% of meat, poultry, seafood, fruit and vegetables enter the market through wholesale agricultural markets," he said.

There are more than 4 100 wholesale markets nationwide, a commerce ministry official told the briefing.

The announcement was welcomed by animal rights groups.

"We are happy to see that live-poultry markets are on their way out in China," said Jason Baker, senior vice president of PETA Asia.

"PETA hopes the State Administration of Market Supervision and Administration continues to stretch their wings and ban all live-animal markets nationwide."

Related Links
Govt approves import tariff hike on chicken portions
SA planning to raise tariffs on poultry imports from US, Brazil
WATCH: Should we fear chlorinated chicken?
Read more on:
chinacompaniescoronaviruspoultryagribusiness
ZAR/USD
17.01
(+0.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(-0.16)
ZAR/EUR
19.25
(-0.50)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.07)
Gold
1784.30
(+0.52)
Silver
18.27
(+1.53)
Platinum
828.00
(+2.40)
Brent Crude
42.87
(0.00)
Palladium
1918.00
(+0.36)
All Share
54903.35
(+0.70)
Top 40
50537.17
(+0.71)
Financial 15
10198.09
(+0.47)
Industrial 25
76352.37
(-0.26)
Resource 10
51229.81
(+2.18)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 1638 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2148 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 3207 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 2327 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo