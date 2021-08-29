59m ago

add bookmark

China to cleanse online content that 'bad-mouths' its economy

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Financial bubble with Chinese national
Financial bubble with Chinese national
SEAN GLADWELL
  • China started an initiative to "rectify" violations that include bad-mouthing China's financial markets and falsely interpret domestic policies and economic data. 
  • Those who republish foreign media reports or commentaries that falsely interpret domestic financial topics will be targeted. 
  • The move is aimed at facilitating "sustainable and healthy development" of China's economy and its society.

China has kicked off a two-month campaign to crack down on commercial platforms and social media accounts that post finance-related information that is deemed harmful to its economy. 

The initiative will focus on rectifying violations including those that "maliciously" bad-mouth China's financial markets and falsely interpret domestic policies and economic data, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a state on Friday.

Those who republish foreign media reports or commentaries that falsely interpret domestic financial topics "without taking a stance or making a judgment" will also be targeted, it added. 

The move is aimed at cultivating a "benign" online environment for public opinion that can facilitate "sustainable and healthy development" of China's economy and its society, according to the statement.

It followed a draft proposal issued earlier Friday by the cyberspace regulator to regulate algorithms that technology firms use to recommend videos and other content. 

Commercial websites and platforms will be ordered to clean up financial information posts and shut accounts deemed in violation, under the supervision of authorities including the cyberspace administrator, the finance ministry, central bank as well as securities, banking and insurance regulators. 

Technology firms and social media operators including Tencent Holdings and ByteDance's news aggregator Toutiao and Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok, pledged to abide by the rules and regulate financial information-related content. 

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bytedancetencent holdingschinaeconomistsgovernmenteconomy
Rand - Dollar
14.68
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.37
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,817.12
0.0%
Silver
24.02
0.0%
Palladium
2,421.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,015.88
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.70
+2.3%
Top 40
61,393
+0.9%
All Share
67,646
+0.9%
Resource 10
67,839
+2.2%
Industrial 25
83,489
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,307
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
With almost 4 million South Africans now fully vaccinated, what are you most looking forward to in a post-pandemic life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Spending time with loved ones
20% - 443 votes
Travelling
49% - 1092 votes
Attending live sporting events and concerts
11% - 256 votes
Going to parties and bars
7% - 166 votes
No restrictions on attending religious worship
12% - 277 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund...

28 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund payout?
MONEY CLINIC | What will happen should both my pension and preservation funds pay...

25 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | What will happen should both my pension and preservation funds pay out at 55?
MONEY CLINIC | Is the tax legislation intended to tax expats in SA on their...

23 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Is the tax legislation intended to tax expats in SA on their foreign earnings?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo