52m ago

add bookmark

Coffee companies need to do more to keep growers out of poverty: study

accreditation
Marvin G. Perez
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
iStock

World coffee buyers aren’t doing enough to help growers make a living income, and current practices actually keep most farmers below the poverty line, according to a new study by the Columbia Center on Sustainable Investment.

Research focused on the impact of sourcing practices on producer and farmworker income and well-being. It analyzed practices among 10 of the largest coffee roasters and retailers, including Nestle SA, JDE Peet’s NV, J.M. Smucker, and Starbucks.

"While all of the companies have established sustainability commitments or projects relevant to producers, none are able to guarantee that all viable producers in their supply chains earn a living income," the study’s summary said. "All could do more within their sourcing practices to positively influence producer prosperity."

The research also showed deep gaps between current coffee incomes and estimates of living incomes for the 10 largest producing nations. In eight out of 10, average income from the beans is at or below the poverty line. Only in top shipper and grower Brazil does the average farmer net enough that is above some living-income estimates, the group said in a summary of findings.

Uganda had the largest gap, with an average producer earning $88 a year from coffee, relative to living-income reference values that range from more than $2,000 to almost $6,000.

Among major commodities, coffee has the most widespread use of certifications and verifications under a Voluntary Sustainability Standard, or VSS. Still, the study said there’s "no evidence" that the use of these programs, for which farmers pay a fee to certifying companies, enables most to achieve a living income.

"This means that claims of 100% responsible sourcing" that rely on VSS don’t indicate anything about whether farmers or farmworkers can achieve an adequate standard of living, the researchers found.

The report comes amid a supply shock to world markets, after freeze and frost damaged significantly Brazilian crops last week, sending prices soaring. Meantime, the top supplier in Central America, Honduras, is struggling to recover from hurricane and Covid-19 impact amid low prices that have discouraged in recent years farm investment.

The other companies whose sourcing practices were included in the study were Lavazza, Tchibo, Keurig, Costco, Tata and Unilever.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
costcostarbucksunileverlavazzanestleeconomyagriculturecoffeepoverty
Rand - Dollar
14.79
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.35
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.41
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,802.28
0.0%
Silver
25.18
0.0%
Palladium
2,675.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,064.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.10
+0.4%
Top 40
61,933
+1.0%
All Share
68,064
+1.0%
Resource 10
66,904
+1.5%
Industrial 25
89,442
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,820
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
20% - 1293 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
31% - 2041 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 3239 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I get a loan while under debt review?

24 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I get a loan while under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate...

21 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate financially?
MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should...

14 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should I do?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo