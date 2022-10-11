58m ago

Elon Musk spoke to Kanye about Jewish people tweet that got him booted off Twitter

Aradhana Aravindan
Elon Musk, who is poised to buy Twitter, says he has spoken to Kanye West to express his concerns about the musician’s recent tweet.

Twitter removed a tweet from West last week about Jewish people, and had restricted the handle for violation of its policies. The account was locked just a day after he returned to the platform for the first time in nearly two years. 

Musk, who is now proceeding with his offer to purchase Twitter, has said he will prioritize free speech on the platform and criticized its decision to ban individuals such as former President Donald Trump for violating its rules.


