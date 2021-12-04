1h ago

Elon Musk's wealth drops by R245 billion in tech stock plunge

accreditation
Scott Carpenter
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Michele Tantussi/Reuters
Michele Tantussi/Reuters

The richest US tech moguls dropped tens of billions in collective wealth as technology stocks tumbled amid fears of inflation and economic tightening. 

Elon Musk’s net worth fell by $15.2 billion (about R245 billion) on Friday - the most among tech billionaires - after Tesla shares extended losses. That leaves Musk’s fortune at $268.9 billion (about R4.3 trillion), which is still up 72% for the year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 

Jeff Bezos’s net worth dropped by $2.7 billion as shares of Amazon.com Inc. declined 1.4% in New York, while Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison saw his fortune fall $2.6 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth dropped $1.3 billion to $114.7 billion with his recently rechristened Meta Platforms Inc. on the cusp of a bear market after an almost 20% fall from its recent peak.

Markets are still reacting to higher inflation and the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will push forward with faster tapering of asset purchases. 

The top 10 US technology billionaires combined hemorrhaged $27.4 billion in wealth, according to the index.

