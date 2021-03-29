1h ago

add bookmark

Ending Suez snarl-up still needs work as ship partly refloated

Salma El Wardany, Mirette Magdy and Jack Wittels
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

A giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal has been partially re-floated, though there’s still significant work ahead to fully dislodge the stricken vessel and clear one of the world’s most critical trade arteries.

The Ever Given has moved about 80% of the way back toward a normal position within the waterway, according to the Suez Canal Authority, indicating some success in rescue efforts. However, there’s still a major task ahead to fully dislodge the 200 000-ton ship, according to Peter Berdowski, chief executive officer of Boskalis Westminster, the parent company of the salvage team

“Pulling the rear end of the ship afloat was the easy part, the challenging part will be the front of the ship” Berdowski told NPO Radio 1 in the Netherlands. “Now we will start working at the front. We do not want to celebrate too early.”

The Ever Given - which is longer than the canal is wide and was wedged across the waterway on Tuesday - has snarled global supply lines that were already under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic. A flotilla of 10 tug boats was deployed in the rescue effort in the early hours of Monday, after salvage teams spent days using diggers and dredgers to try to loosen the grounded vessel.

Salvage maneuvers are scheduled to resume at about 11:30 a.m. local time and shipping navigation along the waterway will begin again once the container carrier is moved to the Great Bitter Lake area for technical checks, the canal authority said.

“Today we will start our plan for all the ships to cross the canal,” said Mohab Mamish, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi’s adviser for the Suez Canal. “It could take around one week to get all ships out of the Suez canal corridor.”

Stuck waiting 

At last count, about 450 vessels were either stuck waiting or headed to the waterway, which is a conduit for about 12% of world trade. Others have diverted to the longer route around the southern tip of Africa.

“It’s one thing to refloat the ship, it’s another thing to completely clear the canal of traffic,” Hugo de Stoop, CEO of Euronav NV, which owns crude tankers, told Bloomberg TV in an interview. “Whatever that has been accumulated so far will take time to clear.” It could take two to three weeks to fully clear the canal, he said.

Shipping experts anticipate already-stretched ocean freight markets will see even more tightness over the coming months because of disrupted schedules and the uneven wave of cargo that will hit ports down the line.

Companies from Ikea to Caterpillar Inc. have been affected by the snarl-up and thousands of live animals are stuck on ships in the area. Consumer goods, industrial inputs, and commodities from oil to coffee are caught up in the jam, with Asian exporters and European importers affected most directly.

A rough estimate shows the blockage is holding up about $400 million of goods an hour, based on calculations from Lloyd’s List that suggest westbound traffic is worth around $5.1 billion a day and eastbound traffic is approximately $4.5 billion

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
suez canal
USD/ZAR
15.03
(+0.3)
GBP/ZAR
20.76
(+0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.70
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.47
(+0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(+0.6)
Gold
1,725.21
(-0.4)
Silver
24.77
(-1.1)
Platinum
1,172.00
(-1.3)
Brent Crude
64.57
(+4.2)
Palladium
2,615.73
(-2.3)
All Share
67,001
(+0.3)
Top 40
61,338
(+0.2)
Financial 15
12,318
(+1.4)
Industrial 25
88,222
(+0.4)
Resource 10
67,098
(-0.6)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1177 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2948 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1595 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.5 million in capital - what is the safest way to invest...

24 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.5 million in capital - what is the safest way to invest my money?
MONEY CLINIC | I have received a R70 000 retrenchment payout. How should I manage...

20 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I have received a R70 000 retrenchment payout. How should I manage my debt?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo