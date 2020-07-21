9h ago

add bookmark

EU clinches massive stimulus deal to bind continent together

Viktoria Dendrinou, Nikos Chrysoloras and Morten Buttler
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for an EU Summit on July 17, 2020 in Brussels, Belgium.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for an EU Summit on July 17, 2020 in Brussels, Belgium.
Pool/Getty Images

European Union leaders agreed on an unprecedented stimulus package worth 750 billion euros ($860 billion) to pull their economies out of the worst recession in memory and tighten the financial bonds holding their 27 nations together.

The agreement, in the early hours of Tuesday after more than four days of acrimonious negotiations in Brussels, required the unanimous approval of the member states and represents a victory for German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, who drafted an early outline for the proposal in May. The emergency fund will give out 390 billion euros of grants and 360 billion euros of low-interest loans.

Almost a third of the funds are earmarked for fighting climate change and, together with the bloc’s next 1 trillion-euro, seven-year budget, will constitute the biggest green stimulus package in history. All expenditure must be consistent with the Paris Agreement’s goal of cutting greenhouse gases.

The emergency funds will not only unleash vital financial support to the southern European economies hit hardest by the virus, but serve as validation that the bloc can offer meaningful solidarity to members in need. With the death toll among EU citizens climbing past 130,000, investors were looking for a display of unity to sustain the rally in stocks.

“I am very relieved,” Merkel said afterward. “We have come up with a response to the biggest crisis the EU has faced.”

Italian bonds climbed on the deal, with the 10-year yield spread over Germany, a key gauge of risk in the region dropping as low as 151 basis points, the lowest level since February. The euro edged 0.1% lower to $1.1440, having hit a four-month high Monday.

Italy, the original European epicenter of the pandemic, will likely be the biggest beneficiary from the plan and expects to receive about 82 billion euros in grants and about 127 billion euros in loans, according to initial estimates, a senior Italian official said. Provisions to combat sliding democratic standards in eastern Europe were weakened at the last-minute to get the deal over the line.

Greece will receive 19 billion euros in grants from the stimulus plan and 12.5 billion euros in loans, according to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“This agreement sends a concrete signal that Europe is a force for action,” Charles Michel, president of the EU leaders’ council, said at a press conference afterward. “I believe this agreement will be seen as a pivotal moment in Europe’s journey.”

The accord did not come easy. Talks came close to collapse at several points over the summit as clashing national interests suggested consensus might be out of reach.

“Occasionally we can collide, but everybody can handle that, we are all professionals,” Rutte said after the meeting.

While governments all agreed that economic contractions of as much as 10% in some countries called for extraordinary measures, they bickered for hours over the final amount of grants, as well as how future disbursements could be scrutinized.

Budget Breaks

Crucially, the final compromise also included budget rebates for four fiscally hawkish northern countries, reducing Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Sweden’s net contributions by more than 50 billion euros over seven years.

In the end, it largely came down to offering enough sweeteners to that group, which had been pushing for a smaller package. To bring them on board, Merkel, Macron and leaders from Europe’s South agreed to reduce the grants envelope from 500 billion euros as proposed.

The money from the recovery fund will need to be repaid by the end of 2058 and will come out of the EU’s budget, meaning countries that contribute more, like Germany, will be shouldering more of the financial burden.

In order to defray the cost of the program, the bloc will increase the amount of revenue it can collect. A new tax on non-recycled plastic waste will be introduced next year, and the European Commission is preparing proposals on a digital tax and a carbon border adjustment mechanism that would take effect in 2023.

The agreement comes at a critical moment and is a massive display of solidarity in the midst of an existential crisis. So far, Italy, France and Spain have suffered nearly 100,000 deaths due to the pandemic, and the U.K., which left the EU at the start of the year, has more than 45,000 mortalities.

“We are 27 around the table and we managed together to produce a budget,” Macron said at a press conference alongside Merkel. “In which other political sphere in the world is that possible, is that done? None.”

Related Links
WATCH | EU leaders near compromise on stimulus plan
US 'deeply disappointed' over EU court scrapping data pact
OPINION | Apple's $15bn tax win highlights a big problem
Read more on:
angela merkelemmanuel ­macroneu
ZAR/USD
16.36
(+1.45)
ZAR/GBP
20.88
(+0.70)
ZAR/EUR
18.88
(+0.80)
ZAR/AUD
11.70
(-0.26)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+1.06)
Gold
1841.68
(+1.31)
Silver
21.27
(+6.87)
Platinum
887.23
(+5.00)
Brent Crude
43.35
(+0.37)
Palladium
2144.01
(+5.68)
All Share
56422.14
(+0.28)
Top 40
52016.52
(+0.32)
Financial 15
10688.19
(+0.68)
Industrial 25
76329.58
(+1.75)
Resource 10
54424.57
(-1.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 2369 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2970 votes
My finances have been devastated
35% - 4558 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 3232 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo