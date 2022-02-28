1h ago

add bookmark

Fallout on global finance: European Central Bank warns Russia's Sberbank may fail

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People queue outside a branch of Russian state-owned bank Sberbank to withdraw their savings and close their accounts following Russia's attack on Ukraine.
People queue outside a branch of Russian state-owned bank Sberbank to withdraw their savings and close their accounts following Russia's attack on Ukraine.
MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images

The European Central Bank on Monday warned that Sberbank Europe, a unit of Russia's Sberbank , and two other subsidiaries under its watch "are failing or likely to fail", in an indication of the fallout of a fresh round of sanctions.

The ECB said it was "owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation", while Austria's Financial Market Authority said it imposed a moratorium on Sberbank Europe, which is based in the country.

Separately, Deutsche Boerse, the German stock exchange operator, said that it was suspending from trading a number of securities from Russian issuers with immediate effect. The list includes VTB Bank and Sberbank.

The two developments are among the reactions by European finance to sanctions and other measures in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Over the weekend, banks and their lawyers scrambled to discern the impact of a fresh wave of sanctions and the banishment of big Russian banks from the main global payments system SWIFT on their businesses.

Societe Generale, with a big unit in Russia, lost 6.7% at the open. BNP opened down 7.1%.

Germany's Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank were both indicated to open down.

"We support the decisions of the German government and its allies and will consistently implement the sanctions," Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

The ECB's warning extended to Sberbank subsidiaries in Croatia and Slovenia. Sberbank is majority owned by Russia.

The lender said in a statement that several of its subsidiaries saw "significant outflow of client deposits within a very short time" and that it was in close contact with regulators.

Meanwhile, the Russian securities dropped by Deutsche Boerse also include Lukoil and Aeroflot.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
15.46
-2.1%
Rand - Pound
20.66
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.27
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.13
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,895.70
+0.3%
Silver
24.31
+0.2%
Palladium
2,500.00
-3.6%
Platinum
1,057.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
97.93
-1.2%
Top 40
68,822
+1.6%
All Share
75,431
+1.7%
Resource 10
83,000
+4.6%
Industrial 25
85,693
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,741
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?

23 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?
MONEY CLINIC | My payment arrangement with my bank has increased, and I can't...

19 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | My payment arrangement with my bank has increased, and I can't afford it anymore
MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?

15 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo