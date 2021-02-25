20m ago

add bookmark

French investigators probe massive hack of medical records

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hacker.
Hacker.
Getty Images

French cybercrime investigators said Thursday they were investigating the leak of the medical data of nearly half a million people, including such highly confidential information as their HIV and fertility status.

The leak of the data, believed to have been stolen by hackers, was discovered by the Zataz cybersecurity blog, which came across the document on encrypted messaging system Telegram in a group used for illicit trade in stolen databases.

It was later made freely available on the web.

AFP has confirmed the existence of the leaked file, which contains 491 840 names of patients, together with their address, telephone number, email and social security number and in some cases their blood group.

The file also contains highly confidential information about some of the patients' health, including pregnancies or fertility problems, underlying conditions such as HIV, and medication prescribed.

The Paris prosecutor's office in charge of probing cybercrime told AFP it had opened an investigation into the leak on Wednesday.

The investigation on "the fraudulent access to, and maintenance of an automated data processing system" as well as the "fraudulent extraction, holding and sharing" of the data, the prosecutors said.

Liberation newspaper reported that the file was based on data from tests conducted between 2015 and October 2020 in around 30 clinic laboratories, mostly situated in northwest France.

The Zataz journalist, who revealed the leak, claimed that the file had been made public after hackers fell out over the terms of the sale of the document.

Hospitals, laboratories and medical websites are a growing target of cyberattacks.

President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month announced a 1-billion-euro programme to combat cybercrime, including in the medical sector.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Contradicting Trump, US justice chief fingers Russia in hack
Fee-starved SABC says it solved hack on its payment site
Twitter says hackers 'manipulated' employees to access accounts
ZAR/USD
14.93
(-3.12)
ZAR/GBP
21.00
(-2.45)
ZAR/EUR
18.25
(-3.50)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-2.35)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-2.72)
Gold
1775.30
(-1.55)
Silver
27.60
(-1.18)
Platinum
1228.50
(-2.41)
Brent Crude
66.41
(+2.64)
Palladium
2422.50
(-0.74)
All Share
67483.76
(+1.94)
Top 40
62063.35
(+2.17)
Financial 15
12334.48
(-0.17)
Industrial 25
86843.77
(+0.34)
Resource 10
70371.81
(+5.45)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1016 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2549 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1367 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo