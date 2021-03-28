1h ago

add bookmark

Fuel rations in Syria as Suez Canal jam persists

AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Container ship Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal, Egypt on March 27, 2021.
Container ship Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal, Egypt on March 27, 2021.
Kristin Carringer/Maxar

Fuel shipments to Syria have been delayed by the blockage of Egypt's Suez Canal, authorities in Damascus said Saturday, warning they were "rationing" fuel to avoid shortages.

Syria, mired in civil war since 2011 and facing a severe economic crisis, had already announced in mid-March a more than 50% hike in the price of petrol amid fuel shortages.

Global supply chains have been crippled since Tuesday when a giant container ship ran aground and became wedged diagonally across the span of the Suez Canal, blocking the crucial waterway in both directions.

The suspension "has impacted oil imports to Syria and slowed arrival of a ship carrying fuel and oil products" from government ally Iran, Syria's oil ministry said Saturday.

Pending a resolution, "the ministry is rationing the distribution of available oil products" to assure the continuity of essential services, such as bakeries and hospitals, the ministry statement said.

Oil Minister Bassam Tomeh told state TV the cargo was due to arrive at the port of Banias on Friday.

He added that if the blockage at the canal persisted, the ship may re-route around the southern tip of Africa, an expensive detour many companies have been forced to consider due to the blockage.

Before Syria's war, the country enjoyed relative energy autonomy, but in the past decade an estimated $91.5 billion in revenue has been lost from hydrocarbons, Syria's oil minister said in February.

Pre-war production was 400 000 barrels per day, compared with just 89 bpd in 2020.

Up to 80 000 of those came from Kurdish areas outside government control, where more than 90% of the country's reserves are located.

The Syrian government has blamed the economic crisis on Western sanctions and on the knock-on effect of financial catastrophe in neighbouring Lebanon, which had long acted as Syria's economic lifeblood.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Russia trolls Suez Canal with northern 'alternative'
Dislodging Suez Canal ship could take at least a week
Instant coffee may soon be at risk from Suez blockage
USD/ZAR
14.95
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.66
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.65
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.43
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(0.0)
Gold
1,732.47
(0.0)
Silver
25.06
(0.0)
Platinum
1,187.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
64.57
(+4.2)
Palladium
2,677.39
(0.0)
All Share
66,834
(+3.2)
Top 40
61,244
(+3.3)
Financial 15
12,147
(+2.5)
Industrial 25
87,918
(+2.3)
Resource 10
67,491
(+5.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1173 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2942 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1587 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.5 million in capital - what is the safest way to invest...

24 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.5 million in capital - what is the safest way to invest my money?
MONEY CLINIC | I have received a R70 000 retrenchment payout. How should I manage...

20 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I have received a R70 000 retrenchment payout. How should I manage my debt?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo