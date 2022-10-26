17m ago

add bookmark

Germany to legalise purchase of up to 30g of dagga

accreditation
Josefine Fokuhl and Eyk Henning
Getty Images

Germany will permit adults to purchase and possess up to 30 grams of cannabis for recreational use as part of its plan to legalize weed, according to a government document seen by Bloomberg.

The cabinet approved a proposal by the health ministry on Wednesday that will allow state-licensed and controlled commercial cultivation and distribution of cannabis. 

Europe’s biggest economy aims on curbing the black market and organized drug crime with its decision. There will be a limitation of permitted purchase and possession of as much 30 grams for personal consumption, which is higher than previous proposals.

READ | Germany is ripe for South African dagga – but growers need to meet strict EU standards

The ruling coalition plans to evaluate a limit on the amount of THC - the chemical in weed that makes you high - for adults 21 years old and younger. 

The government’s move is likely to provide a boost for Germany’s nascent cannabis industry. Firms including Synbiotic SE and Cantourage have both laid out ambitious growth plans. 

It could also be a boost to the government, which plans a special cannabis tax. The sale will be restricted to specialized stores.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
germanydagga
Rand - Dollar
18.08
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.93
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.12
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.70
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,670.10
+1.0%
Silver
19.68
+1.7%
Palladium
1,962.39
+1.6%
Platinum
936.97
+1.9%
Brent Crude
93.52
+0.3%
Top 40
59,864
+1.0%
All Share
66,370
+0.8%
Resource 10
62,584
+1.5%
Industrial 25
78,182
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,441
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22297.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo