1h ago

add bookmark

Global economy to shrink 5.2% this year, says World Bank

Marelise van der Merwe
downturn
downturn

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to cause the global economy to contract 5.2% this year – the deepest recession since World War II, the World Bank said on Monday.

This is considerably higher than the forecast of a 3% contraction by the International Monetary Fund in in its World Economic Outlook report in April.

According to the World Bank's latest Global Economic Prospects report, it expects South Africa's economy to shrink 7.1%.

The report added that advanced economies were expected to contract 7% in 2020, compared to emerging markets, which are expected to contract 2.5%.

The World Bank further warned that the latest global forecast could be revised downward if the pandemic and its related uncertainty – as well as lockdowns across the globe – persisted.

"The baseline forecast envisions a 5.2 percent contraction in global GDP in 2020—the deepest global recession in decades. Per capita incomes in most emerging and developing economies will shrink this year.

"The pandemic highlights the urgent need for policy action to cushion its consequences, protect vulnerable populations, and improve countries’ capacity to cope with similar future events. It is also critical to address the challenges posed by informality and limited safety nets and undertake reforms that enable strong and sustainable growth," it said.

Read more on:
economyglobal economy
ZAR/USD
16.74
(+0.01)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(+0.21)
ZAR/EUR
18.91
(+0.29)
ZAR/AUD
11.73
(+0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.08)
Gold
1697.37
(+0.97)
Silver
17.68
(+1.47)
Platinum
836.99
(+2.50)
Brent Crude
42.40
(0.00)
Palladium
2016.01
(+2.53)
All Share
54684.32
(-0.07)
Top 40
50117.63
(-0.16)
Financial 15
11281.88
(-1.62)
Industrial 25
73721.67
(-0.73)
Resource 10
50619.97
(+1.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
19% - 319 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
24% - 413 votes
My finances have been devastated
32% - 540 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 428 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?

31 May 2020

OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?

03 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee...

20 May

MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee during Covid-19?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20158.10) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo