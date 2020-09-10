27m ago

add bookmark

I can see loo: Tokyo park gets transparent toilets

A woman stands in front of a transparent toilet designed by Shigeru Ban, which its outer walls of glass would turn opaque when the lock is closed, at Haru-no-Ogawa Community Park in the Shibuya district of Tokyo.
A woman stands in front of a transparent toilet designed by Shigeru Ban, which its outer walls of glass would turn opaque when the lock is closed, at Haru-no-Ogawa Community Park in the Shibuya district of Tokyo.
Philip Fong

Spacious, clean, and almost completely see-through, an unusual new public toilet block has been built in a Tokyo park - but thankfully, the walls turn opaque when you lock the door.

When not in use, the three stylish units are translucent, with purple glass for men and pink for women, as well as an accessible yellow unit equipped for changing babies.

The walls are kept transparent by an electrical current running through them. Locking the door cuts the current, ensuring user privacy, and meaning that there's no danger of all being revealed if there's a sudden power cut.

The toilets are part of a project by the Nippon Foundation, a non-profit, which commissioned a series of prominent architects to rethink what public facilities might look like.

The transparent units in Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park are the work of architect Shigeru Ban, who wanted to tackle a couple of the biggest concerns people have about public toilets, said Nippon Foundation communications officer Kana Saji.

"By making the toilets transparent, we can alleviate people's fears about their cleanliness, but also in terms of safety, because you can see that there's no one hidden inside," she told AFP.

The concept appealed to at least one local resident, a 41-year-old housewife who said she liked how clean the facilities were, as public toilets are often "dark and dirty."

And Masataka Tsuchigami, 55, another local resident, said he trusted the technology behind the transparent walls, and wasn't worried they would suddenly turn see-through as he did his business.

"In the worst-case scenario, if that were to happen, it wouldn't be that bad - we were all born naked!"

Related Links
These are the wealthiest cities in the world
WATCH | How Covid-19 could boost African health tech
WATCH | High-tech farmers sow seeds of 'green revolution' in Dubai desert
Read more on:
tokyoictcompanies
ZAR/USD
16.87
(-1.76)
ZAR/GBP
21.66
(-0.32)
ZAR/EUR
20.04
(-2.22)
ZAR/AUD
12.29
(-1.70)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.61)
Gold
1957.80
(+0.54)
Silver
27.06
(+0.35)
Platinum
938.00
(+2.06)
Brent Crude
40.59
(+2.54)
Palladium
2312.00
(+1.20)
All Share
55953.96
(+1.35)
Top 40
51532.12
(+1.36)
Financial 15
10405.82
(+0.66)
Industrial 25
74549.21
(+1.91)
Resource 10
55663.25
(+0.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1229 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 8240 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1798 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?

12 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?
MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA...

15 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA Retail Bonds?
MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should...

19 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo