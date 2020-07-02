24m ago

add bookmark

Jeff Bezos is richer than ever

Berber Jin and Jack Witzig
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has advice for entrepreneurs.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has advice for entrepreneurs.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
  • Shares in Amazon surged 4.4% on Wednesday, boosting Bezos' wealth to a record $171.6 billion.
  • He has gained $56.7 billion this year alone.
  • The collective net worth of the world’s 500 richest people now stands at $5.93 trillion.

Jeff Bezos’s net worth has smashed through its previous peak, even after he relinquished a quarter of his stake in Amazon.com Inc. as part of a divorce settlement last year.

Shares of the Seattle-based retailer surged 4.4% to a record $2 878.70 on Wednesday, boosting the founder’s world-leading fortune to $171.6 billion. That tops his previous high of $167.7 billion, set on 4 September 2018, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

His gains - $56.7 billion this year alone - underscore a widening wealth gap in the U.S. during the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. Initial public offerings and buoyant equity markets have bolstered mega-fortunes, even as tens of millions of people have lost their jobs. This week, after receiving complaints about ending pandemic hazard pay, Amazon said it would spend about $500 million to give one-time $500 bonuses to most front-line workers.

The company declined to comment on its founder’s wealth.

Amazon has been on a tear, with the pandemic accelerating the consumer shift to e-commerce from brick-and-mortar retail. Bezos owns 11% of the stock, which comprises the bulk of his fortune.

Most of those with the biggest wealth gains also hail from the tech sector. They include Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, who added $25.8 billion to his fortune since Jan. 1, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. founder Eric Yuan, whose wealth has almost quadrupled to $13.1 billion.

Mackenzie Bezos, who acquired a 4% stake in Amazon after the couple split, has a net worth of $56.9 billion and climbed to No. 12 in Bloomberg’s ranking. She recently leapfrogged Alice Walton and Julia Flesher Koch to become the world’s second-wealthiest woman, and now trails only L’Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers.

Not every billionaire has come out ahead this year. Spain’s Amancio Ortega, the titan behind the Zara fast-fashion brand, has lost $19.2 billion, the most of anyone on the Bloomberg index. Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett has dropped $19 billion and French luxury-goods tycoon Bernard Arnault is down $17.6 billion.

But most have weathered the downturn. The collective net worth of the world’s 500 richest people now stands at $5.93 trillion, compared with $5.91 trillion at the beginning of the year.

- With assistance from Matt Day.

Related Links
Amazon: Bezos will testify in tech competition probe
Billionaires only got wealthier during the pandemic
'The hardest time we've ever faced' - Bezos on Amazon results
Read more on:
coronaviruswealthbillionaireslockdown
ZAR/USD
16.97
(+0.37)
ZAR/GBP
21.16
(+0.38)
ZAR/EUR
19.07
(+0.54)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(+0.31)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.58)
Gold
1777.36
(+0.56)
Silver
18.04
(+0.38)
Platinum
808.01
(-1.22)
Brent Crude
42.09
(+1.84)
Palladium
1903.00
(+0.34)
All Share
54617.19
(+1.54)
Top 40
50309.77
(+1.49)
Financial 15
10214.89
(+2.12)
Industrial 25
76156.33
(+1.23)
Resource 10
50768.18
(+1.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 1538 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2001 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 3004 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 2183 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo