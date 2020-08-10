29m ago

add bookmark

Lebanon's biggest stock rallies from drop as trading resumes

Filipe Pacheco, Bloomberg
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The aftermath of yesterday's blast is seen at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut, on August 5, 2020.
The aftermath of yesterday's blast is seen at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut, on August 5, 2020.
PHOTO: Anwar Amro/AFP

Shares in Lebanese real-estate company Solidere rebounded from a 13% drop to close slightly higher as they traded for the first time since the deadly blast in Beirut's port that killed more than 150 people.

Solidere is the largest and one of the most liquid listings on Lebanon's bourse, which has a market capitalization of about $5 billion, similar to those of Mauritius and Malta. The stock reversed losses near the end of the session to close 0.5% higher at $14.28. Volume was more than double the 30-day average.

The shares, which trade in US dollars, had jumped nearly 160% since the start of October, when anti-government protests in the city escalated, as investors saw it as a hedging alternative against surging inflation and the sliding Lebanese pound. By July, it had reached its highest level since 2011.

Solidere rebuilt part of Beirut after the civil war that ended in 1990, and has projects across the city.

Related Links
World leaders to hold Lebanon Aid Conference on Sunday
Landmark Lebanon hotel closes over economic crisis
Nissan case over Ghosn's Beirut home to end this month
Read more on:
beirutlebanonmarketseconomy
ZAR/USD
17.68
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
23.14
(-0.39)
ZAR/EUR
20.79
(+0.11)
ZAR/AUD
12.67
(-0.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-0.15)
Gold
2030.20
(+0.19)
Silver
29.01
(+3.10)
Platinum
986.00
(+2.38)
Brent Crude
44.54
(0.00)
Palladium
2238.00
(+2.28)
All Share
56757.73
(-1.56)
Top 40
52435.65
(-1.72)
Financial 15
9897.96
(+0.10)
Industrial 25
74671.49
(-1.98)
Resource 10
58948.78
(-1.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 943 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 6286 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
15% - 1293 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
for subscribers
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during...

22 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?

08 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?
for subscribers
MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?

18 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20221.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo