Man United lose R4bn kit sponsorship with e-commerce company over protests

Manchester United's US owners are continuing to see fallout from a botched plan for a new European Super League, losing a kit sponsorship deal valued at 200 million pounds (almost R4bn), according to the Observer newspaper.

Manchester-based THG had been due to advertise its Myprotein brand on players’ kits, under a contract slated to start in July, the paper wrote on Sunday.

The online retailer scrapped the plan on Friday over concerns it may lead to a boycott of its products by local fans, the Observer reported. Earlier this month, supporters broke into Old Trafford stadium, protesting at a failed attempt by club owners, the Glazer family, to form a breakaway league for Europe’s elite teams.

The plan to form the new league with Europe’s richest clubs collapsed just days after it was announced, as teams pulled out following opposition from fans, politicians and even players. Supporters have also begun targeting sponsors. One online fan group launched a campaign against the club’s biggest partners, including Adidas, TAG Heuer and Cadbury.

THG was concerned it could also face protests if the Myprotein label appeared on players’ kits, the Observer said.