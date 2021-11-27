1h ago

add bookmark

New York declares state of emergency amid Omicron variant fears

accreditation
Shelly Banjo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
New York City skyline
New York City skyline

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday due to a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state and the threat of the Omicron variant.

She said the variant hasn’t yet been detected in the state but that she decided to sign an executive order to allow the health department to limit non-essential, non-urgent procedures at hospitals and acquire critical supplies more quickly. The order takes effect December 3 and will be re-assessed based on the latest data on January 15.

"We continue to see warning signs of spikes this upcoming winter, and while the new omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York state, it’s coming," Hochul said. 

Earlier in the month, Hochul blamed vaccine holdouts for a rise in hospitalisations, saying that a worsening situation was avoidable if people would get the shots. She also discouraged large indoor gatherings for Thanksgiving, saying then that "we are heading into a vulnerable time."

President Joe Biden on Friday imposed fresh travel restrictions on nations in southern Africa, where the omicron variant was first detected, joining efforts by other countries to try and slow the spread of a potentially potent new Covid-19 variant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late Friday that no omicron cases has been identified so far.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
16.27
-1.9%
Rand - Pound
21.71
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.42
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,792.60
0.0%
Silver
23.13
0.0%
Palladium
1,751.49
0.0%
Platinum
955.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.72
-11.6%
Top 40
62,411
-2.6%
All Share
68,615
-2.8%
Resource 10
64,074
-2.5%
Industrial 25
92,909
-1.3%
Financial 15
12,995
-6.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I am unemployed and can't afford my home or car. What should I do...

24 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I am unemployed and can't afford my home or car. What should I do about my debt?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I change the reason for leaving my job from early retirement to...

20 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | Can I change the reason for leaving my job from early retirement to a resignation?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw my R92k provident fund surplus. How do I go...

18 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw my R92k provident fund surplus. How do I go about it?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo