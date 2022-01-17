1h ago

add bookmark

Number of UK households unable to pay energy bills set to triple with new prices

accreditation
Rachel Morison
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The number of households in Britain struggling to pay their energy bills is set to triple in April when the nation’s price cap increases. .PHOTO: Pixabay
The number of households in Britain struggling to pay their energy bills is set to triple in April when the nation’s price cap increases. .PHOTO: Pixabay

The number of households in Britain struggling to pay their energy bills is set to triple in April when the nation’s price cap increases.

The number of homes under "fuel stress" - those spending at least 10% of income on energy bills - is estimated to rise to 6.3 million households, according to research from the Resolution Foundation thinktank.

Higher wholesale costs are starting to feed into domestic bills, driving up inflation and threatening to cause a cost of living crisis. The government is in talks with energy companies to try to soften the blow for households already contending with the rising cost of everything from food to fuel.

The number of households under "fuel stress" is expected to leap to 27% in April from about 9% now. The price cap is expected to rise 50% to about 2,000 pounds per year. Ofgem will announce the new price cap level on February 7.

"The sheer scale of energy bill increases mean that fuel stress will no longer be confined to the poorest households," the Resolution Foundation said. "Low- and middle-income families will find it hardest to cope."

Investec Bank has trimmed its estimate for the new price cap level to 1 907 pounds from 1 995 due to softening in energy prices. 

"The implications for fuel poverty, discretionary spend and inflation remain," Investec analyst Martin Young said. "Time is running out to find a solution, and failure to do so may see political casualties."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
investecukenergyfuelelectricity
Rand - Dollar
15.39
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.07
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.58
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.12
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,820.80
+0.2%
Silver
23.04
+0.3%
Palladium
1,891.50
+0.4%
Platinum
973.21
-0.1%
Brent Crude
86.06
+1.9%
Top 40
68,704
+0.4%
All Share
75,407
+0.3%
Resource 10
74,374
-0.1%
Industrial 25
95,431
+1.2%
Financial 15
15,452
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?

10 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?
MONEY CLINIC | I bought a house worth R1.7m but lost my job within 3 months of...

05 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I bought a house worth R1.7m but lost my job within 3 months of moving in
MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?

19 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo