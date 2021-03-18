59m ago

add bookmark

Oil demand to reach record by 2026, says IEA

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • Oil markets and the world economy are recovering from the massive collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Global oil demand will return to pre-pandemic levels in two years and reach record heights by 2026 unless governments take swift action to meet climate goals, the International Energy Agency has said.
  • More governments are focusing on a potential "sustainable recovery" to move quickly towards a low-carbon future.

Global oil demand will return to pre-pandemic levels in two years and reach record heights by 2026 unless governments take swift action to meet climate goals, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

Oil markets and the world economy are recovering from the massive collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the IEA said in an annual report.

"The Covid-19 crisis caused a historic decline in global oil demand - but not necessarily a lasting one," IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in a statement.

As people get vaccinated and restrictions are lifted, demand will return to its 2019 level by 2023, according to the report.

The IEA's five-year projections estimates global demand will rise each year to reach 104 million barrels a day (mb/d) by 2026, a gain of 4% from the level in 2019.

The outlook for demand, however, has shifted lower as the pandemic has forced changes in behaviour, with people working from home and travelling less, the report said.

More governments are also focusing on a potential "sustainable recovery" to move quickly towards a low-carbon future.

This raises the prospect of reaching a peak in oil demand sooner than expected, "if governments follow through with strong policies to hasten the shift to clean energy," according to the report.

"Achieving an orderly transition away from oil is essential to meet climate goals, but it will require major policy changes from governments as well as accelerated behavioural changes," Birol said.

"Without that, global oil demand is set to increase every year between now and 2026," he said.

"For the world's oil demand to peak any time soon, significant action is needed immediately to improve fuel efficiency standards, boost electric vehicle sales and curb oil use in the power sector."

Asia is expected to lead renewed growth in global demand and account for 90% of the increase from 2019 to 2026, according to the agency's base scenario.

"By contrast, demand in many advanced economies, where vehicle ownership and oil use per capita are much higher, is not expected to return to pre-crisis levels," the IEA said.

If fuel efficiency standards are improved, electric vehicle sales take off, the power sector uses less energy, people recycle and work from home more and business travel fails to pick up, the picture could change dramatically.

Taken together, it could reduce oil consumption by up to 5.6 mb/d by 2026, "which would mean that global oil demand never gets back to where it was before the pandemic."

Birol said: "No oil and gas company will be unaffected by clean energy transitions, so every part of the industry needs to consider how to respond as momentum builds behind the world's drive for net-zero emissions."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Oil soars to $65 with Saudi supply gamble buoying market bulls
Higher oil prices to drive hikes in fuel from Wednesday
Expect steep fuel prices in March, AA warns
Read more on:
ieacoronaviruscommoditiesmarketsoil
USD/ZAR
14.67
(+0.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.45
(-0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.54
(-0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.47
(+0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.1)
Gold
1,750.21
(+0.3)
Silver
26.46
(+0.6)
Platinum
1,221.39
(+0.5)
Brent Crude
68.00
(-0.6)
Palladium
2,609.47
(+1.5)
All Share
66,494
(0.0)
Top 40
60,810
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,371
(0.0)
Industrial 25
86,603
(0.0)
Resource 10
67,134
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1126 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2831 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1523 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo