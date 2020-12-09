35m ago

add bookmark

Post-Brexit borders to divide EU, UK citizens

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Brexit flags in the CBD
Brexit flags in the CBD
  • From January 1 British and EU citizens will be confronted with the reality of Brexit as the transition period ends.
  • For the estimated 1.3 million Britons living in the EU and the more than four million EU citizens living in the UK before the end of the transition period, their rights to stay are protected under the 2019 Withdrawal Agreement.
  • Those wanting to emigrate elsewhere in the EU after January 1 will find a very different situation.

From January 1 British and EU citizens will be confronted with the reality of Brexit as the transition period ends and borders done away with decades ago return.

From that date, Britons will be treated by the EU as "third country" nationals, no longer enjoying freedom of movement to work, study or retire across the European Union.

Britain in turn will process EU nationals at its borders as it does other non-UK passport holders.

EU citizens proving residence in Britain, or Britons already living in a European Union country, will theoretically retain their rights under a Withdrawal Agreement struck in late 2019.

Tourists

Tourists will see some immediate changes - apart from the evolving coronavirus restrictions already crimping travel - but both sides have agreed that travel will be visa-free, as long as the other side keeps it that way.

But the EU will stop British passports being used in its automated e-gates, potentially meaning longer queues at manned passport booths.

Britons must hold passports still valid for at least six months and will be limited to EU stays of 90 days in a rolling 180-day period.

They will also need to show travel insurance coverage, sufficient funds and a return ticket on request.

Europeans entering Britain can use a national ID card until October, after which only passports will be accepted, for stays of up to six months.

EU passport holders will be able to continue using British e-gates under current guidance.

Those with criminal records may be banned and non-European family members of a European may need a visa, depending on nationality.

The UK treats Irish citizens separately from other EU nationals under a bilateral arrangement dating back nearly a century that allows continued freedom of movement between Britain and Ireland.

Europeans will be able to keep using EU pet passports as long as rabies vaccines are up to date.

Business travellers

Border control for business travellers is one of myriad issues yet to be worked out between the EU and the UK.

In the EU, Britons attending conferences or meetings likely will be exempt from visas where they do not receive payment or provide services.

However, for other UK business travellers, including posted workers and the self-employed, a visa and or a work permit may be imposed in line with each individual EU country's laws.

There will also be tax and social security considerations.

Certain services or company ownership in those countries may be off-limits to non-EU citizens or residents or those lacking national licences, and customs declarations may be needed for goods carried in.

Without an EU-UK deal, Britain will likely apply its current rules for those coming from favoured nations, meaning a visa needed for work but not for short stays to attend a conference or training.

Those same rules would require EU citizens with a job offer to prove English-language skills and a minimum salary dependent on whether the position is skilled (£26 500, equivalent to €29 600 or $35 000) or a shortage occupation (£20 480, €22 800).

Students and universities

From January, EU students going to Britain will need a visa for courses longer than six months, and will have to pay steeper tuition fees -- four times as much for degrees such as medicine or MBAs in prestigious universities.

UK universities fear that that hefty burden will force many European students to choose EU institutions -- some of which are free -- instead, blowing a big hole in their finances.

They also say they are already being shunned for research projects led by EU universities.

According to UK parliament research, there were 143 000 EU students in British universities in the 2018 to 2019 school year.

International students have made Britain the second-most popular education destination after the US, and they injected 25.8 billion pounds (€29 billion) into the UK economy in 2015.

Without an EU-UK deal, British students will be excluded from the Erasmus+ programme offering subsidised exchanges to EU countries.

British students wanting to go to EU universities will encounter higher fees in some countries as well as visa requirements that in many cases will curb their right to work.

Emigrants

For the estimated 1.3 million Britons living in the EU and the more than four million EU citizens living in the UK before the end of the transition period, their rights to stay are protected under the 2019 Withdrawal Agreement.

Those wanting to emigrate elsewhere in the EU after January 1 will find a very different situation.

Britons, for example, have long favoured Spain, France, Germany and Italy to set down new roots as workers or retirees.

But the end of freedom of movement will see them having to jump through the same hoops as other "third country" nationals, which often include health insurance, income and language requirements.

Even Britons settled under the Withdrawal Agreement will no longer have automatic rights to a different EU country, and will face national immigration laws if they want to do so.

Britain, for its part, is bringing in a points-based system from 2021 that will make it significantly harder for Europeans to move there.

Age, English language ability, funds, the requirement to pay a health surcharge will all be evaluated, with caps on some of the immigration channels.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | Why Xmas plus Brexit may mean empty shelves in UK
WATCH | Brexit talks hang in the balance as time runs out
The cost of failure: what’s at stake if Brexit talks founder
Read more on:
euukbrexiteconomy
ZAR/USD
14.92
(+0.31)
ZAR/GBP
20.07
(-0.19)
ZAR/EUR
18.06
(+0.49)
ZAR/AUD
11.16
(-0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.42)
Gold
1860.88
(-0.47)
Silver
24.40
(-0.52)
Platinum
1020.00
(-0.29)
Brent Crude
48.75
(+0.10)
Palladium
2312.01
(+0.54)
All Share
59341.97
(+0.31)
Top 40
54407.39
(+0.27)
Financial 15
11692.19
(+0.24)
Industrial 25
79282.69
(+0.41)
Resource 10
57006.42
(+0.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 406 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 1000 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 529 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo