1h ago

add bookmark

Pound drops after surge in virus cases revives risk of lockdown

Jill Ward and Vassilis Karamanis
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The pound extended its decline to a two-month low as investors fretted over the possibility of a new lockdown in Britain.

The currency dropped as much as 0.5% to $1.2676 after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that he can’t rule out a nationwide shutdown before trading little changed. Government bonds advanced, sending the yield across tenors down about one basis point.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson set new rules to curb the rise in coronavirus cases, including a 10 p.m. closing time for pubs and restaurants and a recommendation for office workers to work from home if they can.

These announcements don’t “inspire confidence in UK services or the economic outlook,” said Kenneth Broux, a strategist at Societe Generale SA in London. Strength in the dollar and short covering are another contributing factor to the pound’s weakness following hawkish comments from Chicago Fed President Charles Evans. The dollar is enjoying broad support from risk-averse bias in foreign-exchange markets.

The new UK restrictions have put an abrupt end to the government’s drive to open its economy and revive growth. The first nationwide lockdown that shuttered social and commercial activity in March triggered the UK’s worst recession in more than a century. But infection numbers have been spiking after the summer holidays, with daily confirmed cases around 4 000 over the past week.

And in a sign that Brexit risks are back to haunt the pound, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about €200 billion in assets from the UK to Frankfurt as international banks beef up their operations in the EU.

Economic pain

The pound’s fall could’ve been worse. Demand from speculative investors within the $1.2680 to $1.2700 range in sterling absorbed the first wave of selling by algorithms, according to a Europe-based trader familiar with the transactions, who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.

Still, the risks are adding up. The restrictions unveiled by Johnson - combined with the withdrawal of some fiscal stimulus and risks of a messy exit from the European Union when the transition period ends - mean there could be no economic growth in either the fourth quarter or the first three months of next year, according to Bank of America Global Research.

And if the government opts for a two-week shutdown of the UK hospitality sector, it may knock at least 2% off the nation’s gross domestic product and trigger further stimulus from the Treasury and Bank of England, according to JPMorgan. IHS Markit’s flash composite Purchasing Managers Index slipped to 55.7 in September from 59.1 a month earlier, a sign the nation’s consumer-led rebound is running out of steam.

Raab was “doing his best to sink the pound,” said Valentin Marinov, the head of Group-of-10 foreign exchange strategy at Credit Agricole.

Related Links
Johnson tells UK to work at home for 6 months as virus spreads
WATCH | UK to 'put brakes on' reopening as virus cases rise
WATCH | Around 695 000 UK jobs lost since March as unemployment rises
Read more on:
marketscurrenciespound
ZAR/USD
16.98
(-1.30)
ZAR/GBP
21.63
(-1.19)
ZAR/EUR
19.87
(-1.18)
ZAR/AUD
12.10
(-0.57)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.23)
Gold
1890.34
(-0.72)
Silver
23.54
(-3.55)
Platinum
869.49
(-0.24)
Brent Crude
42.24
(+0.55)
Palladium
2234.00
(+1.47)
All Share
54448.62
(+2.22)
Top 40
50299.38
(+2.39)
Financial 15
9682.06
(+1.17)
Industrial 25
74012.90
(+2.96)
Resource 10
54045.88
(+2.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1346 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 8781 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1935 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are expats. What is the best way to have our R500k...

19 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are expats. What is the best way to have our R500k investments paid out?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.3m in savings, and no debt. Should I buy an SUV or a...

16 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.3m in savings, and no debt. Should I buy an SUV or a third property?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R5 000 to spare after finishing debt review. How can I put...

29 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I have R5 000 to spare after finishing debt review. How can I put it to good use?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo