WATCH | Ukraine president Zelensky's political satire 'Servant of the People'

Martine Paris
Volodymyr Zelensky hosts a comedy show in 2019.
Volodymyr Zelensky hosts a comedy show in 2019.
Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Before he was elected Ukraine’s president in 2019, Volodymyr Zelensky created, produced and starred in a political satire called “Servant of the People.” 

The series, about a high school teacher who unexpectedly becomes Ukraine’s president after calling out corruption in the country, premiered on Netflix in 2015 and ran for three seasons. 

It’s no longer on the streaming channel but can be viewed on YouTube, where some episodes have been watched more than 14 million times. It can be seen captioned in English here:

Netflix couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

