18m ago

add bookmark

Texas could face days in the dark as load shedding rolled out to prevent grid collapse

Bloomberg
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A candle in the dark.
A candle in the dark.
Getty
  • A massive blackout has left millions in the dark in the US – as many as 15 million in Texas, Bloomberg estimates.
  • Some 26 000 MW of power have been wiped off the grid in Texas since Sunday, forcing the implementation of load shedding to prevent total collapse of the system.
  • The blackout has been attributed to a combination of frozen wind turbines and Texas' deregulated power market, which allowed companies to skimp on maintenance and upgrades.

 

It’s not easy putting a number on what is undoubtedly the largest forced blackout in US history.

If you take the Texas power grid operator’s word for it, the rolling outages that have plunged much of the state into darkness amid an unprecedented cold blast have affected at least two million homes and businesses.

If you trust a well-known website that scrapes data from 725 utility outage maps nationwide, it’s about 3.3 million in Texas alone, and 3.6 million across four states. But that may not include rolling outages that some power companies aren’t accustomed to reporting.

And if you’re looking at the sheer size of the power load that fell off of Texas’s power grid Tuesday, you’d think it could be exponentially more: As much as 26 000 megawatts of load have been wiped off the grid managed by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas since Sunday, when the agency warned it would start rolling blackouts to keep the entire system from collapsing, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

For reference: A megawatt can power about 200 homes in Texas, according to its grid operator.

The blackout has been attributed to a combination of frozen wind turbines and Texas' deregulated power market, unique in the country, which allowed companies to skimp on maintenance and upgrades.

But how many are affected?

The only real way of knowing exactly how many people are being plunged into darkness in one of the worst energy crises America has ever faced would be to call up all of the utilities across the central US cutting power and collect real-time data from them by the second.

But then there’s also the fact that utilities count outages by “customers” rather than actual people. Judging by the average size of a US household, and the amount of load shed in Texas, at least 15 million people may have been plunged into darkness in that state lone.

The deep freeze that has forced the shutdown of US refineries, oil wells and meat plants, disrupted shipments of soybeans and corn, and is still leaving more than 3 million customers without electricity could continue to keep parts of Texas in the dark for several days.

Operators have been slow to get power generation back online and data showing the availability of generation has little signs of improvement. Without any additional supply, rolling blackouts are likely to be needed Wednesday to prevent the total collapse of the network. On Tuesday, the blackouts spread to North Dakota, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The operator of the Texas electric grid says it could take days for enough power plants to be up and running to restore supply. Utility CenterPoint Energy Inc. also warned residents blackouts may last for several more days.

The greatest forced blackout in US history, as this event has almost certainly become, was the result of a systemic and multifaceted failure, Bloomberg earlier reported. There are no promises of when power will be restored and little likelihood that the episode won’t be repeated in a corner of the country hard hit by climate change.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Texas deep freeze leaves millions without power, 21 dead
Cold snap leaves one dead, over 4 million without power in Texas
Icy weather chills Texas wind energy as deep freeze grips much of US
Read more on:
texasblackout
ZAR/USD
14.70
(-0.24)
ZAR/GBP
20.36
(+0.06)
ZAR/EUR
17.70
(+0.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.37
(-0.15)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.37)
Gold
1782.77
(-0.33)
Silver
27.07
(+0.07)
Platinum
1250.50
(+0.04)
Brent Crude
62.83
(+0.06)
Palladium
2376.00
(-0.11)
All Share
67198.20
(-0.04)
Top 40
61861.87
(+0.14)
Financial 15
12449.02
(-1.95)
Industrial 25
89970.75
(+0.72)
Resource 10
66283.84
(+0.11)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 936 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2333 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1250 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo