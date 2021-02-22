2h ago

add bookmark

Texas homes hit with thousand-dollar power bills after storm

Yueqi Yang
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
  • Consumers in Texas are facing sky-high payments in the aftermath of storms in the area
  • Many took to social media to show electricity bills ranging as high as $8 000
  • The phenomenon is unique to Texas, where the retail power industry is entirely deregulated.

After enduring a wretched week of Arctic storms, hunger and cold, several Texans were handed another pain point - massive electricity bills.

Houston resident David Astrein, 36, a human resources director at a manufacturing company, said he’s been charged $2,738.66 so far this month versus $129.85 in January for a three-bedroom home with a detached garage. He and his wife stopped using their dishwasher, washer and dryer, and turned on as few lights as possible at night. They kept the heat on for their 5-month old son.

Astrein is one of a swath of consumers facing sky-high payments in the aftermath of the storm -- many took to social media to show electricity bills ranging as high as $8,000. According to their screen shots, most are customers of Griddy Energy, a power supplier with a unique business model.

The Macquarie Energy-backed company charges electricity based on real-time prices in wholesale power markets, therefore exposing consumers to the full swings. Griddy saw the problem developing and even urged its retail customers last weekend to switch to another provider. By Sunday, 20% managed to do so. But not Astrein.

"We were stuck with Griddy and those astronomical prices," he said by phone. "The failure in Texas as a whole to plan for this adequately is now a financial emergency for all of these customers on a program like Griddy."

For Griddy, that business model meant it got only a very small cut of Astrein’s bill.

“I want to highlight that on the $2,738.66 total bill, Griddy only made $6.48,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Fallquist said in a text message. “We only make $9.99 per month, all other charges are a pass through.”

But for some Griddy watchers, the furor comes as scant surprise after the scorching summer of 2019 also resulted in eye-watering bills. The phenomenon is unique to Texas, where the retail power industry is entirely deregulated.

State Probe

Texas Governor Greg Abbott convened an emergency meeting for Saturday to address the latest spike. He said he’s working with members of the legislature to develop solutions to “ensure Texans are not on the hook for unreasonable spikes in their energy bills,” according to a statement.

Texas Representative Michael McCaul, a Republican, said Sunday that the current plan is to use federal assistance funding to help homeowners with both post-storm repairs, such as due to water damage and pipe bursting, and surprise electricity bills. Federal assistance from the federal government is “what Texans need right now so desperately,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

State Attorney General Ken Paxton has already opened a probe into the power failures and issued civil investigative demands to companies including Griddy.

In a Feb. 18 blog post, Griddy said the prices were sky high because the Public Utility Commission of Texas forced wholesale prices to $9 a kilowatt-hour, about 300 times more than normal.

“We know you are angry and so are we,” the blog said. “We intend to fight this for, and alongside, our customers for equity and accountability.”

Griddy said Friday it was seeking relief from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or Ercot, and the PUCT for customers who were exposed to the high prices.

As power is restored in Texas, new websites have sprung up to help organize potential class-action lawsuits. At least four of the new domains signal the target may be Ercot, which says it operates about 75% of the state’s electricity.

Astrein plans to pay the bill out of his own funds and said Griddy hasn’t reached out to him with any relief or remedy plan. Griddy said on its website that starting next month, it will have “price protection” aimed at removing the risk from any future price events.

-With assistance from Joe Carroll, Naureen S. Malik, Philip Tabuas and Rachel Adams-Heard.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Big freeze in Texas is becoming a global oil market crisis
Texas could face days in the dark as load shedding rolled out to prevent grid collapse
Sasol shuts troubled Lake Charles plant in hurricane’s path
Read more on:
texasunited states of americaderegulationpowerelectricitystorm
ZAR/USD
14.71
(-0.58)
ZAR/GBP
20.65
(-0.41)
ZAR/EUR
17.85
(-0.45)
ZAR/AUD
11.61
(-0.42)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.35)
Gold
1786.37
(+0.13)
Silver
27.44
(+0.23)
Platinum
1286.00
(+0.26)
Brent Crude
61.83
(0.00)
Palladium
2410.00
(-0.29)
All Share
67464.86
(+1.34)
Top 40
62105.24
(+1.47)
Financial 15
12369.15
(+0.11)
Industrial 25
90064.94
(+1.33)
Resource 10
67016.24
(+2.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 960 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2401 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1277 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb 2021

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo