1h ago

add bookmark

The 'Great Resignation' is here to stay, says global employment firm

accreditation
Cagan Koc
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The 'Great Resignation' trend is sweeping across the globe, and SA is not immune.
The 'Great Resignation' trend is sweeping across the globe, and SA is not immune.
Getty Images

The "Great Resignation" shows no sign of easing and a dwindling supply of workers may be here to stay, according to Randstad NV, a global provider of employment services. 

Fewer people in the job market, underpinned by a long-term demographic trend, is allowing talented workers to have more options and they’re going where their needs are met, said Sander van't Noordende, who took over as chief executive officer of the Dutch company on Tuesday. 

"That is sort of a change today: Employees are more prepared to attach consequences to their unhappiness or not getting what they want," Van't Noordende said in a phone interview as Randstad revealed its latest Workmonitor report. "They’re prepared to quit their job if they’re not happy." 

The Great Resignation has been a boon to employees searching for better working conditions and higher pay. Economies bouncing back from the pandemic and work from home options have made it easier for employees to quit unappealing positions and look for alternatives, driving up wages. 

One-third of the participants in Randstad’s survey said they have left a job because it didn’t fit their personal lives. More than half of Millennials and Gen-Z respondents said they would quit a job if it prevented them from enjoying life. That compares with just over a third of those polled who identify as Baby Boomers.

Although 83% and 71% of those polled say flexible hours and workplace were important, respectively, most said they feel like they don’t have a choice of where to work, and two in five can’t control their hours, according to the report. 

"Employers really have to raise their game in terms of personalizing the work experience for every individual employee," Van‘t Noordende said.

With a decline in Covid-19 cases, companies are increasingly calling their employees back to the office, at least for part of the week. Still, apart from some financial services institutions, Van‘t Noordende said he hasn’t heard of many companies asking all employees to fully return to the office. 

"Most senior level executives understand that they can trust their people," in terms of flexible work arrangements, he said. "The role of the office is becoming more of a collaboration and meeting place than a place where the work gets done."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
employmentgreat resignationjobscovid-19
Rand - Dollar
14.65
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.23
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.19
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.01
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,919.93
-0.3%
Silver
24.74
+0.5%
Palladium
2,309.00
+1.2%
Platinum
991.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
104.39
-0.3%
Top 40
68,935
0.0%
All Share
75,908
0.0%
Resource 10
82,329
0.0%
Industrial 25
82,171
0.0%
Financial 15
17,733
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?

19 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?
MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?

16 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a...

12 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a discount?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo