40m ago

add bookmark

The US will now most likely fall into a recession this year, say economists

accreditation
Enda Curran
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


The US economy will likely fall into a mild recession by the end of 2022 as the Federal Reserve raises rates to tame prices, according to economists at Nomura Holdings.

 Nomura warns that financial conditions will tighten further, consumers sentiment is souring, energy and food supply distortions have worsened and the global growth outlook has deteriorated. 

"With rapidly slowing growth momentum and a Fed committed to restoring price stability, we believe a mild recession starting in the fourth quarter of 2022 is now more likely than not," Nomura economists Aichi Amemiya and Robert Dent wrote in a note Monday.

Excess savings and consumer balance sheets will help mitigate the speed of economic contraction, they said, but noted that monetary and fiscal policy will be constrained by high inflation. 

Nomura has lowered its real GDP forecast for this year to 1.8%, compared to 2.5% earlier, while the projection for next year is seen declining 1%, from 1.3% growth earlier.

The analysis comes as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that "unacceptably high" prices are likely to stick with consumers through 2022 and that she expects the US economy to slow down.

Separately, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Sunday that the risk of a recession in the US economy is increasing, and that it will take several years to return to the central bank’s 2% inflation goal.

"With monthly inflation through 2022 likely to remain elevated, we believe the Fed response to the downturn will initially be muted,” the Nomura analysts wrote in their note." 

They expect ongoing rate hikes to continue into 2023, but with a slightly lower terminal rate of 3.50-3.75% reached in February, compared to the previous forecast of 3.75-4.00% in March. 

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
janet yellenuseconomygrowthrecession
Rand - Dollar
15.96
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.53
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.81
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.12
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,842.13
+0.2%
Silver
21.71
+0.2%
Palladium
1,861.39
+2.4%
Platinum
938.84
+0.4%
Brent Crude
113.12
-5.9%
Top 40
59,083
0.0%
All Share
65,391
0.0%
Resource 10
67,489
0.0%
Industrial 25
73,336
0.0%
Financial 15
15,017
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?

08 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?
MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?

21 May

MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?
MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped....

14 May

MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped. What now?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo