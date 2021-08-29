2h ago

add bookmark

Trucker shortage standoff sets UK on course for food chaos

accreditation
Deirdre Hipwell and Irina Anghel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Incidents in the United Kingdom are placing businesses and markets under pressure. Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images
Incidents in the United Kingdom are placing businesses and markets under pressure. Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images
  • The United Kingdom is racing to to find more truck drivers before incidents leave businesses crippled by delivery delays and shortages.
  • As time runs out for finding a solution there's a stand off between the government and business about a solution. 
  • Consumers cannot get milkshakes at UK branches of McDonald's, some stores are running low on bacon, milk and bread.

The United Kingdom is running out of time to find more truck drivers before isolated incidents at supermarkets and fast-food chains erupt into a deeper crisis that leaves businesses crippled by delivery delays and shortages.

Despite the mounting risks, there's a stand off between the government and business about a solution. Meanwhile, consumers cannot get milkshakes at UK branches of McDonald's, some stores are running low on bacon, milk and bread, and there have been warnings of shortages at Christmas.

On top of that, the logistical squeeze could push up costs for businesses, which means higher prices for customers. That would feed an inflation rebound that is already getting juiced by higher costs for oil, crops and metals.

"I don't want to scaremonger and there is no need to panic buy but that said availability has never really been so bad," said Richard Walker, managing director of supermarket chain Iceland Foods.

"It's getting worse and you can see that when you go into the shops".

The intense scramble to get products — from fresh food to car parts — is playing out around the world as a post-lockdown surge in global demand fuses with supply squeezes, worker shortages and port disruption to create chaos in well-honed processes once taken for granted.

But the drama in the UK has the added twist of Brexit, which is complicating hiring from the European Union. The industry strains and warnings of empty supermarkets, even if exaggerated, have added more fuel to the bitter debate over the divorce.

As hauliers and retailers adapt to address some of the headline-grabbing shortages, they’re also pushing for government help.

They want EU truck drivers added to a special visa program to make it easier to fill the estimated 100,000 shortfall in workers, but the government is refusing to budge, arguing that companies can lure staff with better wages.

Businesses say hiring and training will take time, and there is a pool of skilled drivers on the European continent that can be tapped much faster.

Companies are desperate for a fix as the Christmas clock is ticking. Stores need to start stockpiling for the peak period, but that’s proving impossible as they deploy limited delivery capacity just to keep food on shelves now.

A number of larger retailers, such as Wm Morrison Supermarkets and Asda, are sending their own trucks direct to suppliers to pick up goods. 

Many are reducing or suspending penalties for supplier delays, and offering bonuses to attract new drivers. Dixons Carphone, an electronics retailer, is covering the cost of training and tests for employees who want to become heavy goods drivers.

The issue is affecting businesses right across supply chains, which means hurdles at multiple stages in the delivery process. A report Thursday showed that about 7% of UK businesses weren't able to get the goods or services needed from within the UK in the previous two weeks, while stock levels at many firms are below normal.  

According to the British Meat Processors Association, more than half of all job vacancies in the UK are in the food and drink sector. 

"The government has said there’s enough people in the UK to fill these jobs," said David Lindars, operations director at the association.

"But where are they hiding? No one knows". Concern about the labor squeeze is echoed across companies.

"The problem is not that we don't have or can't make the goods, it's a matter of a shortage of drivers," said Peder Tuborgh, chief executive of Danish dairy firm Arla Foods, a major supplier of butter and milk in Britain. "The situation is partly caused by Brexit".

Tesco, one of the UK's biggest supermarket chains, said this week there has been some impact on business, but it remains limited.

That said, media stories of missing products and pictures of empty supermarket shelves on social media are taking hold among the public. At worst, they could encourage the type of panic buying seen in the early days of the pandemic in 2020.

"At the moment, we're running very hard to keep on top of existing demand and there isn't the capacity to build stocks," Chairman John Allan said on BBC radio.

"There may be some shortages at Christmas, but I wouldnt want to over dramatize the extent".

Behind the headline-grabbing food issues, other industries are also mired in their own crises. Given the concoction of global and domestic factors — from container shipping to immigration hassle — the supply crisis could be prolonged.

With each passing week, complex yet streamlined delivery chains get more and more upended, increasing costs and denting profit margins.

Earlier this week, Gavin Slark, the head of construction products company Grafton Plc, said the pressures are "with us for the rest of this year and certainly going into next year".

As much as companies can do now to keep trucks moving and customers happy, the pressure is likely to increase. George Shchegolev, co-founder of logistics software company Route4Me, says he's very busy dealing with firms looking at options for the coming weeks and months.

"Every successful company that I know has been putting a lot of effort into getting ready for this," Shchegolev said. "The ones that don't are going to lose a lot of business".

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wm morrisonarlasmcdonaldsunited kingdomfood shortage
Rand - Dollar
14.68
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.37
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,817.12
0.0%
Silver
24.02
0.0%
Palladium
2,421.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,015.88
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.70
+2.3%
Top 40
61,393
+0.9%
All Share
67,646
+0.9%
Resource 10
67,839
+2.2%
Industrial 25
83,489
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,307
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
With almost 4 million South Africans now fully vaccinated, what are you most looking forward to in a post-pandemic life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Spending time with loved ones
20% - 448 votes
Travelling
49% - 1105 votes
Attending live sporting events and concerts
11% - 256 votes
Going to parties and bars
7% - 167 votes
No restrictions on attending religious worship
13% - 283 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund...

28 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund payout?
MONEY CLINIC | What will happen should both my pension and preservation funds pay...

25 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | What will happen should both my pension and preservation funds pay out at 55?
MONEY CLINIC | Is the tax legislation intended to tax expats in SA on their...

23 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Is the tax legislation intended to tax expats in SA on their foreign earnings?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo