35m ago

add bookmark

Trump's preferred lenders Deutsche Bank and Signature cut ties after Capitol riot

Sophie Alexander, Sonali Basak and Steven Arons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Insurrection at the US Capitol, 6 Jan, 2021. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Insurrection at the US Capitol, 6 Jan, 2021. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
  • Deutsche Bank AG and Signature Bank are pulling away from the U.S President Donald Trump in the wake of last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol
  • Deutsche Bank, which Trump owes more than $300m has decided to not have further business with Trump and his company
  • Signature is closing two personal accounts in which Trump held about $5.3m, and has called for him to step down before his term end on January 20

Deutsche Bank AG and Signature Bank, two of Donald Trump’s favored banks, are pulling away from the billionaire president in the wake of last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The German lender has decided not to conduct any further business with Trump and his company, said two people with knowledge of the matter, asking not to be identified because the deliberations were confidential. Trump owes the Frankfurt-based lender more than $300 million.

Signature Bank, the New York lender that’s long catered to his family, is closing two personal accounts in which Trump held about $5.3 million, a spokesperson for the firm said on Monday. It’s also calling for the president to step aside before his term officially ends on January 20.

"We believe the appropriate action would be the resignation of the president of the United States, which is in the best interests of our nation and the American people," the bank said in a separate statement on Monday.

The lenders are following social media outlets and other companies in suspending ties with the president after he encouraged attendees at a rally last week to march on the Capitol, where they stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the electoral college vote. At least five people died in the mayhem and its immediate aftermath.

"Yesterday was a dark day for America and our democracy," Deutsche Bank Americas head Christiana Riley posted on LinkedIn a day after the riot.

"We are proud of our Constitution and stand by those who seek to uphold it to ensure that the will of the people is upheld and a peaceful transition of power takes place."

Signature bank has served Trump and others in his orbit, including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Michael Cohen. In 2011, the bank appointed Ivanka to its board, but she stepped down a couple of years later. The New York Times reported the cutting of ties earlier on Monday.

"We have never before commented on any political matter and hope to never do so again," Signature said in its statement. The bank will not do business in the future with any members of Congress who voted to disregard the electoral college, the spokesperson said.

Deutsche Bank said last month that Trump’s longtime banker resigned. Rosemary Vrablic, who worked in the private banking division, helped manage Trump’s relationship with the bank as the German lender lent hundreds of millions of dollars of loans to Trump’s company over a number of years. That relationship subjected the lender to pressure from lawmakers and prosecutors for information during Trump’s presidency.

The Trump Organization currently still has three loans worth about $300 million outstanding with the bank. They come due in 2023 and 2024.

Deutsche Bank has faced scrutiny over its ties to Trump throughout his presidency. It was so concerned about its exposure after his election, it considered restructuring the loans but ultimately decided not to do new business with him during his presidency, Bloomberg has reported.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Deutsche Bank to pay $130 million to settle US probes
WATCH | Deutsche Bank eager to cut Trump ties - sources
DEVELOPING | Trump accepts 'some responsibility' for US Capitol riot, privately blames 'Antifa...
Read more on:
signature bankdeutsche bankdonald trumpunited states of americacapitol hill siege
ZAR/USD
15.44
(+0.43)
ZAR/GBP
20.99
(-0.09)
ZAR/EUR
18.78
(+0.44)
ZAR/AUD
11.95
(+0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.50)
Gold
1862.06
(+0.83)
Silver
25.52
(+2.02)
Platinum
1064.80
(+1.80)
Brent Crude
55.61
(-0.59)
Palladium
2383.50
(+0.27)
All Share
63787.17
(+0.04)
Top 40
58745.03
(+0.05)
Financial 15
12052.91
(-0.33)
Industrial 25
82802.73
(-0.26)
Resource 10
65453.75
(+0.59)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 607 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 1504 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 818 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov 2020

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov 2020

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov 2020

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo