UAE opens up travel to all vaccinated people

The United Arab Emirates will open up tourist visa applications to everyone vaccinated with one of the shots approved by the World Health Organization.

The UAE's announcement is a move that it expects will be a potential boost to the country's key tourism sector.

Passengers arriving on tourist visas must register their vaccination status on the government’s health app and undergo rapid testing at the airport.

The United Arab Emirates will open up tourist visa applications to everyone who has been vaccinated with one of the shots approved by the World Health Organization, a potential boost to the country's key tourism sector.

The decision applies to citizens of all countries, including those arriving from previously banned nations, state-run WAM reported late on Saturday. The move is part of the country's strategy to support "national efforts to achieve sustainable recovery and economic growth", the news agency said.

The new rules go into effect on August 30. Passengers arriving on tourist visas must register their vaccination status on the government’s health app and undergo rapid testing at the airport, according to WAM.

#NCEMA & ICA: Starting from 30th August, application for tourist visas will be open to people from all countries, provided that they are fully vaccinated with one of the WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines.#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/dTsB5pNXvd — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 29, 2021

Since scrapping arrivals from countries including India, Pakistan and Nigeria, the UAE has been gradually easing rules on travel. The country, whose biggest cities include Abu Dhabi and Dubai, started to allow residents return from earlier this month.