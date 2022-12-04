UK could deploy army to deal with public sector strikes before Christmas

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The UK government could use the military to help ease any disruption caused by public sector strikes, according to Conservative Party Chairman Nadhim Zahawi.

If unions chase wage increases in line with or above inflation, "you will embed inflation for longer and hurt the most vulnerable," Zahawi said on the "Sophy Ridge on Sunday" show on Sky News. The war in Ukraine has led to very high inflation rates, he said.

"Our message for the unions is to say this is not a time to strike," he said. "This is the time to try and negotiate."

The country is facing strikes every day this month in the run up to Christmas, with workers from the rail network, buses, postal service, health sector and schools staging walkouts in their quest for higher wages as the country faces a cost of living crisis.

In the absence of an agreement with unions, the nation needs contingency plans, Zahawi said.

Asked if the military could be used to fill in roles, he said: "We’re looking at the military. We’re looking at a specialist response force, which we’ve actually set up a number of years ago."

Members of the military could drive ambulances, he said, adding that border security would not be compromised.

Newsletter Daily SA Money Daily The biggest business, economic and market news of the day.

On immigration, the government is considering reviving its plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda as a way to deter people smugglers, Zahawi said. Earlier this year, the government called off flights to the African nation after legal challenges.

Zahawi brushed off the prospect of former prime minister Boris Johnson making another run for the party leadership, saying that the Tories are focused on rebuilding the party following recent political turmoil.

"Having another leadership election will be a sure fire way of us losing in elections," he said.



