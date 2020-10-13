55m ago

add bookmark

UK employment suffers virus knock after lockdown eases

Andrew Atkinson and David Goodman
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

UK employment took a hit even after the government started to lift restrictions to control the coronavirus as companies stepped up job cuts.

The number of redundancies increased by 227 000 in the June-August period - the most since 2009, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. Employment fell by 153 000, almost five times the level estimated by economists, and the unemployment rate rose to 4.5%, the highest since 2017.

The numbers may have been impacted by revisions due to data-collection problems caused by the need to avoid close contact.

With many more job losses expected in the coming months as state support is scaled back, the figures will raise pressure on the government and the Bank of England to do more to support the economy.

The pound was little changed after the report.

The number of employees on payrolls in September was down 673 000 from March, the ONS said.

Employers hit by the pandemic will see wage subsidies for furloughed workers end this month. Few think its replacement or newly announced support for firms affected by local lockdowns will be enough to avert mass job losses, with some predicting unemployment could surpass 3 million – levels not seen since the 1980s.

“What we’re seeing today is the effect of the tapering of the furlough scheme,” Josie Dent, an economist at the Centre for Economics and Business Research, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “August was the first month where employers had to contribute significantly and that will have meant, unfortunately for many, those costs just rose too high.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s efforts to keep Britons in work come too late for many people. Firms from brewer Greene King to bank TSB have announced thousands of cuts in recent weeks.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
UK recovery runs out of steam with lacklustre August growth
WATCH | Around 695 000 UK jobs lost since March as unemployment rises
WATCH | UK economy extends recovery from Covid crash
Read more on:
uklockdowncoronavirusunemployment
ZAR/USD
16.52
(-0.20)
ZAR/GBP
21.52
(+0.15)
ZAR/EUR
19.47
(+0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.88
(+0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.01)
Gold
1920.03
(-0.24)
Silver
24.90
(-0.94)
Platinum
868.00
(-0.68)
Brent Crude
41.72
(-2.64)
Palladium
2406.78
(+1.20)
All Share
55281.87
(-0.49)
Top 40
50897.26
(-0.51)
Financial 15
9883.00
(-1.65)
Industrial 25
75119.57
(-0.21)
Resource 10
54574.85
(-0.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1459 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 9473 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 2088 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50k to invest. Which investment product should I invest in...

07 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50k to invest. Which investment product should I invest in to grow my portfolio?
MONEY CLINIC | I would like to retire at 50. What are my retirement investment...

03 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I would like to retire at 50. What are my retirement investment options?
MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the...

30 Sep 2020

MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the residual amount?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo