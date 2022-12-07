1h ago

add bookmark

UK farming union warns of food supply crisis

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

Britain's main farming union on Tuesday warned that the country is facing a food supply crisis as producers grapple with skyrocketing costs.

The National Farmers Union (NFU) said huge price hikes have left farmers and growers in an "emergency situation".

Fertiliser, feed, fuel and energy are all now more expensive due to the pandemic's disruption of supply chains and the war in Ukraine.

"The danger is that we produce less and less of our food here, and we become ever more reliant on imports," NFU president Minette Batters told a London news conference.

Eggs have already become scarcer and more expensive as a result of additional costs, coupled with a local outbreak of bird flu.

That has prompted many UK supermarkets to temporarily ration the purchase of eggs: empty shelves have become a common sight for shoppers.

The NFU said the supply of tomatoes, cucumbers and pears was likely to be affected next, because they come from energy-intensive crops.

The union called for cost-sharing and more "fairness" in the supply chain from intermediaries such as packers and distributors.

The NFU said there were 7,000 fewer farm businesses in Britain than in 2019 -- a drop of almost five percent.

The cost of nitrogen fertilisers has risen by 240 percent while wholesale gas has undergone a massive 650 percent increase in the last three years.

The cost of living is a major issue around the world but Britain's farmers are also suffering from the consequences of the country's departure from the European Union.

Brexit has made it harder to hire EU workers, which British agriculture has relied upon, due to tougher immigration rules.

The NFU wants the government to grant more seasonal worker visas to make sure crops do not rot in the ground due to a lack of people to pick them.

In response, the UK government said the country had "a high degree of food security" from diverse sources, describing the food supply chain as "highly resilient".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
foodfarminguk
Rand - Dollar
17.35
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.01
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.13
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,772.41
+0.1%
Silver
22.32
+0.6%
Palladium
1,875.01
+1.3%
Platinum
991.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.35
-4.2%
Top 40
68,420
0.0%
All Share
74,557
0.0%
Resource 10
73,980
0.0%
Industrial 25
91,397
0.0%
Financial 15
15,738
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo