UK fuel crisis: Emergency steps planned as panic spreads

accreditation
Laura Hurst, Todd Gillespie and Alex Morales
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering bringing in army drivers to fix a supply chain crisis in Britain, with many petrol stations running dry over the weekend as panic among motorists spread.

The government has already caved in to industry demands to issue 5,000 short-term visas to truck drivers, yet business leaders and unions said it wouldn’t fix the problem. Fuel supplies had run dry at numerous sites around London, causing anguish for regular motorists and threatening the ability of key workers to do their jobs. 

The risk is that a prolonged fuel crisis will damage the post-pandemic recovery, putting more strain on already stretched supply lines.

Key developments:

  • Government suspends competition rules in the sector so that companies can share information, considers bringing in the army to assist with deliveries
  • Some members of Petrol Retailers Association are reporting 90% of sites have run dry: Sky
  • BP Plc says it has run out of fuel at a third of its stations
  • Industry held talks with ministers over weekend; London mayor seeks to secure fuel supplies for key workers
  • Businesses and unions say move to ease visa rules for truckers won’t be enough

At all points of the compass around London, numerous fuel stations had no supplies for motorists. 

From Balham Hill in the south to the Holloway Road in the north, some sites operated by Royal Dutch Shell Plc had covered their pumps and put out signs saying fuel was unavailable. Still, cars and vans continued to drive through the forecourt seeking supplies. One BP Plc site in Shepherds Bush, in the west of the city, had cordoned off all of its pumps with red and white tape. 

One of the few stations in London that had any fuel for sale early on Monday morning caused a small traffic jam on the Albert Embankment, across the Thames from the Houses of Parliament, as trucks and taxis lined up to fill their tanks. 

Tesco Plc, the supermarket chain that has more than 500 of its own fuel stations around the U.K. and a further 200 which are operated by Esso with a Tesco Express store on site, said it is not rationing fuel. While the retailer has experienced some temporary outages of fuel in a number of areas, it had “good availability of fuel,” according to a statement on Monday.

The London Taxi Drivers’ Association said on Twitter that it has been urging City Hall to lobby the government to designate some fuel stations for the use of essential workers only.

One black-cab driver told Bloomberg how she tried 10 north London gas stations on Saturday night, queuing for two hours at one site before the police came to clear away motorists when it ran out of fuel. She eventually found a BP garage open at 6am on Sunday morning.

“I ended up searching from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., because I wouldn’t have been able to work the next day if I didn’t,” said Miss Bell, waiting for customers at a north London taxi rank on Monday. She declined to give her first name.

Poor working conditions mean the UK’s bid to attract truck drivers on short-term visas will be a “dead end,” said Edwin Atema, head of research and enforcement at the FNV union, which represents drivers across Europe.

“The EU workers we speak to will not go to the UK to help the UK out,” Atema told BBC Radio 4 on Monday. 

Across Europe, drivers who are “plagued by exploitation” have been leaving the industry as multinational companies drive down costs, Atema said. But the situation is particularly acute in the UK because there is no collective agreement for the whole road transport industry, he said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said his office is working with the Department of Transport to try to find ways of securing fuel supplies for key workers.

“Our emergency services and our buses have enough and they’ve got some in reserve,” Khan said in an interview with Sky News. “We’re hearing stories about care workers, people who work in hospitals who need their car to go to hospital, black cab drivers, private-hire vehicle drivers not being able to fuel up.”

“We’re hearing stories across London of petrol stations running out”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says emergency services and buses currently enough have petrol, but he is aware of some care workers, NHS staff and cab drivers not being able to access fuel.


