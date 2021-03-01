1h ago

add bookmark

Ukraine recalls 'scoundrel' diplomats for smuggling gold, cigarettes, and over R3m in cash

AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty)
(Getty)

Ukraine recalled two of its diplomats from Poland on Monday after they were accused of trying to smuggle 16 kilograms of gold and 90 000 packets of cigarettes.

Tens of thousands of dollars in cash was also seized from an official embassy vehicle making its way across the border into Poland from Ukraine, Kiev's state bureau of investigations (DBR) said.

Ukraine's foreign minister said an internal investigation had been launched, condemning the alleged crimes of the embassy attache and a driver.

"I will never cover up the scoundrels who think they can use their diplomatic status... for personal illegal enrichment," Dmytro Kuleba said on Facebook.

The pair were allegedly caught trying to smuggle the contraband into Poland at the Yagodyn crossing point, according to DBR.

Some $140 000 (over R2 million) and 67 000 euros (R1.2 million) in cash were also seized from the van, along with the gold and cigarettes.

If found guilty, the diplomats could face a fine of up to 5 000 euros.

Ukraine is one of Europe's poorest nations and the former Soviet republic has long struggled to stamp out corruption.

Transparency International ranked it 117th out of 180 countries on its latest corruption perception index in January.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
ZAR/USD
15.00
(+0.17)
ZAR/GBP
20.88
(+0.57)
ZAR/EUR
18.07
(+0.59)
ZAR/AUD
11.65
(+0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.43)
Gold
1724.86
(-0.78)
Silver
26.55
(-0.77)
Platinum
1184.00
(-1.05)
Brent Crude
64.95
(0.00)
Palladium
2340.01
(+0.21)
All Share
67536.96
(+2.12)
Top 40
62107.04
(+2.23)
Financial 15
12456.31
(+2.10)
Industrial 25
88082.08
(+2.25)
Resource 10
68969.71
(+2.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1039 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2593 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1399 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo