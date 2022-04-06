1h ago

add bookmark

Ukraine war to inflict 'enormous economic repercussions' globally : US treasury secretary

accreditation
Simon Kennedy and Christopher Condon
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Janet Yellen (AFP)
Janet Yellen (AFP)

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will warn on Wednesday that the war in Ukraine threatens to inflict "enormous economic repercussions" globally, just as governments impose fresh sanctions on Russia and economists cut growth forecasts.

"Russia’s actions, including the atrocities committed against innocent Ukrainians in Bucha, are reprehensible, represent an unacceptable affront to the rules-based global order, and will have enormous economic repercussions for the world," Yellen will tell the House Financial Services Committee, according to a copy of her prepared remarks.

US, European Union and Group of Seven officials are coordinating new sanctions on Russia, including a US ban on investment in the country and an EU ban on coal imports, following the discovery of civilian murders and other atrocities in Ukrainian towns abandoned by Russian forces. 

Meantime, the International Monetary Fund is preparing to cut its forecasts for global growth, having previously predicted a 4.4% expansion this year. Deutsche Bank AG economists said on Tuesday that they now expect a recession in the U.S. in the next two years. 

Yellen will say the work of international financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank have become more important in the wake of the war.

They "will be critical partners in rebuilding Ukraine, alongside bilateral donors, and they also will provide vital support to neighboring countries welcoming refugees," she will tell lawmakers.

Development banks will also be called upon to help with spillovers from the invasion, including food insecurity, Yellen will say, highlighting the out-sized role Russia and Ukraine play in global wheat exports. 

The institutions can also help build energy security, in shifting countries away from Russian oil and gas and from fossil fuels generally, she will say, according to the remarks.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
janet yellenrussiaukraineeconomyglobal
Rand - Dollar
14.63
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.17
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
15.97
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,928.59
+0.3%
Silver
24.38
+0.2%
Palladium
2,262.50
+1.3%
Platinum
972.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
106.64
-0.8%
Top 40
67,785
-0.8%
All Share
74,763
-0.7%
Resource 10
80,865
-0.6%
Industrial 25
80,994
-1.2%
Financial 15
17,418
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?

02 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?

19 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?
MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?

16 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22094.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo