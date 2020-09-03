US job market slowly improving, but still depressed

Applications for regular US unemployment benefits fell last week, reflecting a change to seasonal adjustments that are normally designed to smooth regular swings in the data but ended up distorting figures because of the pandemic.

Initial jobless claims in state programs totalled 881 000 in the week ended 29 August, according to Labour Department data on Thursday. That follows 1.01 million in the prior week, a figure that’s not directly comparable because of a change to seasonal adjustment methodology.

On an unadjusted basis — or before any seasonal adjustments — claims rose by 7 591 to 833 352 last week, led by a 39 958 increase in California. Applications under the separate federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programme — which targets the self-employed, gig workers and others who don’t typically qualify for state programs — jumped by about 152 000 to 759 000.