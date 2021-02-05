25m ago

add bookmark

US payrolls rise less than forecast after bigger December drop

Reade Pickert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The recovery in the US labour market disappointed for a second month in January, with only modest job growth that highlights persistently difficult prospects for millions of unemployed and bolsters calls for more stimulus.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 49 000 from the prior month after a downwardly revised 227 000 December decrease, while the unemployment rate fell to 6.3%, according to a Labor Department report Friday. The labour force participation rate declined as more people left the workforce.

The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 105 000 gain in payrolls and an unemployment rate of 6.7%. Payroll estimates ranged from a 250 000 monthly decline to a 400 000 increase.

Ten-year Treasury yields slid after the report to trade at about 1.155% — from about 1.17% just before. Stock futures maintained gains on expectations of additional fiscal stimulus.

The January data may elicit more urgent calls for another pandemic relief package. President Joe Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion package, but many Republicans prefer to hold off on more assistance and wait for the December $900 billion aid package to filter through the economy.

The weaker-than-expected report reflected job cuts in retail trade, transportation and warehousing, and leisure and hospitality, while other industries saw only modest gains. The latest figures underscore a labor market that continues to struggle even as other parts of the economy have rebounded.

Restrictions on activity and businesses have eased, but fears of more contagious virus variants may curb consumer activity. Pandemic-sensitive sectors like leisure and hospitality will likely remain depressed until widespread vaccinations allow for robust spending on services.

The jobs report also included the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ annual benchmark revision, which aligns establishment data with state unemployment insurance tax records. The revisions impact payrolls, hours and earnings data.

Weak industry breakdown

  • Leisure/hospitality payrolls fell 61k after 536k drop in Dec.
  • Health care/social assistance fell 40.8k
  • Retail trade declined 37.8k
  • Transportation/warehousing dropped 27.8k after 24.1k drop
  • Manufacturing fell 10k in January

Average hourly earnings rose 0.2% from the prior month and increased 5.4% from a year earlier. These figures have been challenging to interpret during the pandemic given the scale and distribution of job losses and gains. Average weekly hours rose to 35 from 34.7.

-With assistance from Kristy Scheuble and Liz Capo McCormick.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Oil supercartel OPEC+ emerges from chaos of 2020 to face delicate balancing act
US jobs bleed a warning to SA - analyst
JSE wrap: Markets spurred on hopes of oil production cuts
ZAR/USD
14.96
(+0.23)
ZAR/GBP
20.50
(-0.02)
ZAR/EUR
17.96
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.41
(-0.15)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.30)
Gold
1798.85
(+0.22)
Silver
26.54
(+0.96)
Platinum
1118.00
(+2.46)
Brent Crude
59.02
(+0.65)
Palladium
2339.50
(+2.16)
All Share
64477.33
(+1.08)
Top 40
59053.10
(+0.96)
Financial 15
12649.76
(+3.64)
Industrial 25
86859.74
(+0.07)
Resource 10
61062.83
(+1.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 848 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2132 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 1129 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?

27 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?
MONEY CLINIC | I've received my debt clearance certificate but still can't get...

23 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I've received my debt clearance certificate but still can't get credit. What now?
Evictions: What is allowed under adjusted lockdown 3?

19 Jan

Evictions: What is allowed under adjusted lockdown 3?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo