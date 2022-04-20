54m ago

add bookmark

US pension fund giant to vote to replace Warren Buffett as Berkshire chair

accreditation
Patrick Winters
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Warren Buffet
Warren Buffet
Steve Pope/Getty Images

California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the US, said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway replace billionaire Warren Buffett as chairman.

The fund has over $450 billion in assets under management and about $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares, it said in a filing Tuesday. 

The non-profit National Legal and Policy Center, which is also a shareholder, has called for an independent chair, saying the governance structure is weakened with both chairman and chief executive officer roles held by the same official. 

Berkshire opposes the proposal, saying last month that Buffett should continue in both roles.  

"However, as has been stated on numerous occasions by Mr. Buffett in the past, once Mr. Buffett is no longer Berkshire’s CEO, a non-management director should be named board chair," the company said at the time. 

Buffett, 91, has a 32% voting interest in the company, and while he has given no indication his departure is imminent, succession questions have long loomed over Berkshire.

Berkshire’s annual letter in February made no mention of the succession news given last year that Greg Abel was the top pick to take over for Buffett, if and when the investor wants to step down. Abel was, however, given a section of the report to talk about sustainability efforts in some of Berkshire’s businesses. 

Berkshire is planning to hold its annual meeting of shareholders in person in Omaha, Nebraska this year on April 30.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
berkshire hathawaywarren buffettpension
Rand - Dollar
14.94
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.48
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.16
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,944.38
-0.3%
Silver
25.07
-0.4%
Palladium
2,403.50
+1.1%
Platinum
982.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
107.25
-5.5%
Top 40
66,867
0.0%
All Share
73,830
0.0%
Resource 10
82,910
0.0%
Industrial 25
79,144
0.0%
Financial 15
16,555
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?

02 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?

19 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo