WATCH | As UK debt piles up, just how to pay it off?

- ANALYSIS | Here's how the state justified the tobacco ban in court. Will it be enough?
- Ramaphosa announces council to reform SA's state-owned enterprises
- Rand loses over 3% as fears over coronavirus reignite
- Cigarette ban is both legal and supported by science, State argues in court
- These SA companies are more than 100 years old - but the pandemic may be their last hurdle
- Isaah Mhlanga | The state should spend its money saving the sectors we need the most
- Tobacco group to argue Dlamini-Zuma overstepped powers in banning sales of cigarettes
- US wants strict conditions on coronavirus aid for 'countries like Zimbabwe'
- ANALYSIS | SA seeking IMF aid crosses a red line for the ANC
- SA failed to rebuild buffers post-2008, says Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago
ZAR/USD
17.16
(-4.17)
ZAR/GBP
21.64
(-3.09)
ZAR/EUR
19.42
(-3.44)
ZAR/AUD
11.76
(-2.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-4.11)
Gold
1726.90
(-0.26)
Silver
17.63
(-1.72)
Platinum
805.00
(-2.48)
Brent Crude
41.36
(+1.34)
Palladium
1900.00
(-0.60)
All Share
53295.30
(-0.70)
Top 40
48892.12
(-0.64)
Financial 15
10657.69
(-2.18)
Industrial 25
72805.30
(-0.77)
Resource 10
49175.05
(+0.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
