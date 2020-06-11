1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | As UK debt piles up, just how to pay it off?

Related Links
UK jobless claims surged in April as lockdown kicked in
UK economy plunges into recession amid virus restrictions
WATCH: Bank of England predicts worst slump in 300 years
Read more on:
ukdebtcoronaviruseconomy
ZAR/USD
17.16
(-4.17)
ZAR/GBP
21.64
(-3.09)
ZAR/EUR
19.42
(-3.44)
ZAR/AUD
11.76
(-2.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-4.11)
Gold
1726.90
(-0.26)
Silver
17.63
(-1.72)
Platinum
805.00
(-2.48)
Brent Crude
41.36
(+1.34)
Palladium
1900.00
(-0.60)
All Share
53295.30
(-0.70)
Top 40
48892.12
(-0.64)
Financial 15
10657.69
(-2.18)
Industrial 25
72805.30
(-0.77)
Resource 10
49175.05
(+0.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
16% - 649 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 934 votes
My finances have been devastated
36% - 1475 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
24% - 986 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?

31 May

OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?

03 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee...

20 May

MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee during Covid-19?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo