48m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Bling no longer king in India as gold loses its shine

Related Links
Gold heads for first weekly loss since June after wild ride
Investors run to gold for safety, but asset managers aren't convinced it's a haven
Gold hit a record, then plunged. Where will it go next?
Read more on:
indiacoronaviruseconomycommoditiesgoldlockdown
ZAR/USD
17.47
(-0.67)
ZAR/GBP
22.88
(-0.59)
ZAR/EUR
20.74
(-0.79)
ZAR/AUD
12.59
(-0.87)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.18)
Gold
1985.30
(+2.79)
Silver
27.39
(+4.98)
Platinum
949.00
(+1.28)
Brent Crude
45.43
(0.00)
Palladium
2181.99
(+3.02)
All Share
57435.08
(+0.63)
Top 40
53140.21
(+0.76)
Financial 15
9968.10
(-1.85)
Industrial 25
75290.59
(+0.24)
Resource 10
60226.69
(+2.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1019 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 6885 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1457 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?

05 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?
MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that...

08 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that 0.1%
MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can...

01 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can I get it back?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo