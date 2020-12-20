WATCH | E-scooters take off in Covid-hit London

- International hotel brand Hyatt makes debut in Cape Town
- Bruce Cameron | Tax incentives for retirement savings are enormous
- Motsepe, Sanlam enter into yet another deal
- How tax law amendments will impact financial emigration and access to retirement savings
- Regulator opens a criminal case against Stellenbosch-headquartered company fingered as 'get-rich-quick scheme'
ZAR/USD
14.53
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
19.64
(-0.16)
ZAR/EUR
17.80
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.07
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.91)
Gold
1880.71
(+0.03)
Silver
25.78
(+0.08)
Platinum
1036.00
(+0.34)
Brent Crude
52.22
(+1.36)
Palladium
2351.00
(+0.31)
All Share
59788.12
(-1.25)
Top 40
54692.40
(-1.43)
Financial 15
12430.55
(+2.31)
Industrial 25
78160.86
(-2.29)
Resource 10
57330.31
(-1.83)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
