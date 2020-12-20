1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | E-scooters take off in Covid-hit London

City of London (iStock)
City of London (iStock)
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Brexit: Nerves in London at prospect of a 'no-deal'
EU, UK each demand concessions as post-Brexit talks stall
WATCH | Boris Johnson: We hope the EU will see sense over Brexit
Read more on:
londoncovid-19coronavirustransport
ZAR/USD
14.53
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
19.64
(-0.16)
ZAR/EUR
17.80
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.07
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.91)
Gold
1880.71
(+0.03)
Silver
25.78
(+0.08)
Platinum
1036.00
(+0.34)
Brent Crude
52.22
(+1.36)
Palladium
2351.00
(+0.31)
All Share
59788.12
(-1.25)
Top 40
54692.40
(-1.43)
Financial 15
12430.55
(+2.31)
Industrial 25
78160.86
(-2.29)
Resource 10
57330.31
(-1.83)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 472 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 1157 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 611 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo