1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | ECB prepares 'bad bank' for wave of toxic debt - sources

Related Links
EU foresees tough trading times between Europe and Africa
Doubts over 'large bill' for EU rescue package, warns Finland's finance minister
EU faces historic recession as China, US spar over virus origins
Read more on:
ecbcompaniescoronavirusfinancial servicesdebt
ZAR/USD
17.07
(-3.52)
ZAR/GBP
21.58
(-2.78)
ZAR/EUR
19.42
(-3.48)
ZAR/AUD
11.77
(-2.26)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-3.66)
Gold
1741.04
(+0.47)
Silver
17.93
(-0.05)
Platinum
819.20
(-0.62)
Brent Crude
41.36
(+1.34)
Palladium
1914.74
(+0.33)
All Share
53193.12
(-0.89)
Top 40
48796.11
(-0.83)
Financial 15
10631.65
(-2.42)
Industrial 25
72626.55
(-1.01)
Resource 10
49124.38
(+0.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
16% - 641 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 919 votes
My finances have been devastated
36% - 1449 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
24% - 970 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?

31 May

OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?

03 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee...

20 May

MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee during Covid-19?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo