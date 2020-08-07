WATCH | How Trump's bans on TikTok, WeChat escalate tensions with Beijing

- Ride in a crammed taxi, but minister worried about smoking once you're home - BATSA lawyer
- Leaked documents, conflicted deals, Dubai travels – how Eskom lost billions
- Govt aware of economic harm of cigarette sale ban - but will lift when safe, court told
- Rand slides to 10-week low, could face more pain ahead
- Alcohol ban could be the perfect brew for contempt towards the state
- Conservatorium fights Christo Wiese on Steinhoff claim
- Solly Moeng | Spokespeople have a lot of power - they should be scrutinised
- Business rescue success hampered by ostrich syndrome and some 'rogue operators'
- OPINION | You cannot call yourself successful in a society that fails
- Battle over access to Covid-19 vaccines ahead as rich nations are first in line
ZAR/USD
17.63
(-1.24)
ZAR/GBP
22.97
(-0.35)
ZAR/EUR
20.74
(-0.21)
ZAR/AUD
12.64
(-0.29)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-0.87)
Gold
2034.52
(-1.66)
Silver
27.69
(-6.92)
Platinum
957.00
(-4.15)
Brent Crude
45.10
(-0.18)
Palladium
2142.92
(-3.50)
All Share
56826.82
(-1.44)
Top 40
52514.69
(-1.57)
Financial 15
9919.03
(+0.31)
Industrial 25
74410.66
(-2.32)
Resource 10
59394.17
(-1.15)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
