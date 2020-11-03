WATCH | Italy introduces tougher measures to stem rise in new Covid infections

- Zondo astounded by ex SAA board member's allegations against 'fellow African brother'
- Capitec announces it is entering home loans market
- Wiese on Jooste fine: 'At last, something is beginning to happen'
- Mantashe rips into Neal Froneman-led Sibanye over 'stolen' BEE credentials
- Nothing wrong with board members stepping into operations, ex SAA Technical chair tells Zondo
- SCA questions whether Seth Nthai is genuinely remorseful
- Preschooler's heartbreaking prayer to save his eyes after being mauled by 3 pit bulls
- OPINION | Global companies to keep an eye on
- Mandy Wiener | 'Fat cakes' and tenders: These are the days of our Zondo lives
ZAR/USD
16.03
(+0.87)
ZAR/GBP
20.94
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
18.80
(+0.27)
ZAR/AUD
11.49
(-0.56)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.84)
Gold
1906.60
(+0.65)
Silver
24.19
(+0.58)
Platinum
867.21
(+1.35)
Brent Crude
39.22
(+2.71)
Palladium
2278.01
(+3.43)
All Share
53187.81
(+1.08)
Top 40
48853.14
(+0.95)
Financial 15
9987.17
(+4.06)
Industrial 25
73456.55
(-1.01)
Resource 10
50112.78
(+2.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
