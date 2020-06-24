WATCH | It's four years since the Brexit vote. Now what?

- Cut power usage, pleads Eskom as 4 large units break down
- Here's what you can expect in Mboweni's emergency budget
- Ramaphosa: SA has secured billions in 'firm' funding commitments for infrastructure
- Govt says it has received proposals for new national airline
- Edcon business rescuers ask for 157% increase
- SAA rescue plan hinges on the vote of these four banks
- Will Mboweni's emergency budget be a rejig of public finances, or an 'audacious' stimulus plan?
- Khaya Sithole | Mboweni is heading for the austerity guillotine
- Kganyago warns: Full-blown quantitative easing could bankrupt SA Reserve Bank
- Banks' repayment holidays are expiring soon - but what about those who need an extension?
ZAR/USD
17.30
(-0.67)
ZAR/GBP
21.59
(-0.29)
ZAR/EUR
19.54
(-0.47)
ZAR/AUD
11.96
(-0.27)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.48)
Gold
1770.46
(+0.14)
Silver
17.89
(-0.36)
Platinum
827.00
(-0.06)
Brent Crude
42.44
(-0.79)
Palladium
1916.00
(-0.08)
All Share
55552.28
(+0.14)
Top 40
51197.23
(+0.01)
Financial 15
10421.53
(+1.94)
Industrial 25
77226.92
(-0.37)
Resource 10
51892.88
(-0.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
