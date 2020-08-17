WATCH | Japan suffers worst economic plunge in 40 years

- Eskom warns of load shedding risk amid severely constrained power system
- Sasol ends torrid financial year with a R91 billion loss
- Eskom cuts power to parts of Soweto as load reduction kicks in
- Foschini and Edcon agree on sale of parts of fashion retailer Jet
- Did SA's lockdown expose a toxic relationship with alcohol - and can the industry reinvent itself?
- 'I'm not bitter' - expelled ANC leader Marius Fransman says he has no hard feelings over exit
- SA's true Covid-19 death toll may have surpassed 30 000, more than double the official total
- Adriaan Basson | 10 things I have learnt during the five-month coronavirus lockdown
- Moeletsi Mbeki | Covid-19 and the economy: Bringing SA to the periphery
ZAR/USD
17.40
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
22.81
(-0.27)
ZAR/EUR
20.67
(-0.46)
ZAR/AUD
12.55
(-0.56)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.66)
Gold
1970.70
(+2.03)
Silver
27.27
(+4.52)
Platinum
953.00
(+1.70)
Brent Crude
45.46
(0.00)
Palladium
2189.50
(+3.25)
All Share
57475.70
(+0.70)
Top 40
53191.57
(+0.86)
Financial 15
10011.14
(-1.43)
Industrial 25
75228.91
(+0.16)
Resource 10
60332.39
(+2.39)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
