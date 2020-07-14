WATCH | Pandemic plunges Singapore into recession

- We were blindsided by fresh ban, says alcohol industry
- SAA rescue plan accepted, DPE undertakes to provide proof of funding
- Load shedding to restart at 9am on Tuesday, says Eskom
- Pilots trying to squeeze SAA dry, says government ahead of crucial creditors vote
- TFG was 'not interested' in any part of Edcon - so what's behind the about-turn?
- Sifiso Skenjana | What's it going to take to get SA's young people working?
- Top government official tried to get Prasa to settle disputed contract, Zondo inquiry hears
- Isaah Mhlanga | SA still has a narrow window of economic opportunity. It's getting narrower
- Vukile: Why rural and 'township' shopping centres are bucking the retail trend
- IMF says South Africa loan talks occurring at measured pace
ZAR/USD
16.80
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
21.04
(+0.32)
ZAR/EUR
19.14
(-0.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.70
(-0.28)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.09)
Gold
1805.98
(+0.22)
Silver
19.09
(+0.01)
Platinum
822.52
(-0.42)
Brent Crude
42.17
(-1.20)
Palladium
1935.00
(-0.82)
All Share
55251.15
(-1.69)
Top 40
50980.75
(-1.72)
Financial 15
10526.34
(-1.66)
Industrial 25
75232.40
(-2.18)
Resource 10
52768.63
(-1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Company Snapshot
